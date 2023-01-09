Broadway's Taylor Louderman and Husband Brooks Toth Welcome First Baby, Son Addison: Photos

Taylor Louderman is officially a mom!

The Broadway star, 32, and husband Brooks Toth have welcomed their first baby together, son Addison Brooks Toth Jr., on Friday, Jan. 6, the pair announced on Instagram Monday.

"Our new roommate is here!" Louderman wrote alongside sweet photos of the newborn.

Sharing the same pictures on his page, Toth announced the name of their new addition. "Addison Brooks Toth Jr. - 8lb 12oz - 1/6/23," he captioned his post.

The actress, best known for originating the role of Regina George in the Broadway musical Mean Girls, first shared her happy pregnancy news on Instagram back in August.

In her photo series, Toth held up a sonogram photo of their baby as the duo looked excitedly at one another before they turned their faces to the camera ahead in follow-up shots. Their adorable pup sat situated between them.

"Been studying for my new role this winter," the Bring It On: The Musical and Mean Girls star wrote in her caption, adding the hashtags, "#PregnancyAnnoucement," "#FirstTimeMom" and "#ParentsToBe."

Before starring in Mean Girls on Broadway, Louderman made her Broadway debut in Bring It On: The Musical alongside West Side Story's Ariana DeBose.

For her role in Tina Fey's musical production, Louderman received a 2018 Tony nomination for best actress in a musical.

Louderman and Toth first met in 2018 at a mutual friend's birthday party in Manhattan. In 2019, 17 months later, Toth proposed on Christmas Eve, Brides reported. "It was adorable and a huge surprise," she recalled to the outlet.

The couple then got married in an intimate ceremony on June 14, 2020.