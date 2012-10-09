The Newest Cuddling Cuties: Ezra and Wilhelmina Hanson
"Homeschool at its best," Natalie Hanson Tweeted Tuesday, sharing a photo of eldest child Ezra, 10 this month, working on an exercise while cuddling new sister Wilhelmina Jane.
Books … and a baby! “Homeschool at its best,” Natalie Hanson Tweeted Tuesday, sharing a photo of eldest child Ezra, 10 this month, working on an exercise while cuddling with new sister Wilhelmina Jane. Born last Tuesday, the baby girl is the fifth child for Taylor Hanson and his wife. “She was welcomed by more love than could fit in the room,” the musician, 29, told PEOPLE.
In addition to Ezra and Wilhelmina, Taylor and Natalie, 28, are parents to Penelope, 7, River, 6, and Viggo, 3½. “I never saw myself having this big family at a young age,” Taylor tells PEOPLE. “But I can’t imagine anything else now. It’s just the greatest.”
