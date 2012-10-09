The Newest Cuddling Cuties: Ezra and Wilhelmina Hanson

Books … and a baby! “Homeschool at its best,” Natalie Hanson Tweeted Tuesday, sharing a photo of eldest child Ezra, 10 this month, working on an exercise while cuddling with new sister Wilhelmina Jane. Born last Tuesday, the baby girl is the fifth child for Taylor Hanson and his wife. “She was welcomed by more love than could fit in the room,” the musician, 29, told PEOPLE.