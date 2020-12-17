Baby No. 7! Taylor Hanson, Wife Natalie Welcome Daughter Maybellene Alma Joy: 'Beautiful Number'

Natalie Hanson recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she chooses names for her children

Taylor Hanson's seventh child is here!

The Hanson musician, 37, and his wife Natalie, 36, welcomed baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy Hanson on Monday, Dec. 7, the mom announced on Instagram Thursday. Natalie shared a sweet photograph of the newborn.

Taylor also posted on Instagram about the arrival of his baby girl, sharing a snapshot of himself holding her and writing, "Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020. 7 is a beautiful number."

This is the third daughter for the couple, who also share four sons: girls Wilhelmina "Willa" Jane, 8, and Penelope "Penny" Anne, 15, and boys Claude Indiana Emmanuel, 2 on Dec. 26, Viggo Moriah, 12, River Samuel, 14, and Jordan Ezra, 18.

Natalie revealed the sex of her baby on the way earlier in December, writing alongside a photo of Willa and Penny, "Sisters are so special and these two are getting a new one very soon!"

The mom previously explained to PEOPLE how she and Taylor chose the moniker for their new daughter.

"The process of choosing a name can be as unique as the name itself," she said. "Sometimes the perfect name is a longtime love just waiting for the chance to be brought to life, other times you need to explore and patiently search out the name that is waiting for you to discover. Sometimes it's a quick, unexpected moment of inspiration where you just know you've stumbled across the perfect name."

"When choosing the names for my children, I tend to gravitate toward names that are unexpected, but translatable," Natalie added. "I like to find gems that are still undiscovered enough to make people squirm just a little when they first hear it, but in time sound completely obvious. I love a name that reflects both mine and my husband's taste — a little bit name-nerd, a little bit rock 'n' roll!"

The celebrity parents first announced the news that they were expecting their seventh child back in September alongside a sweet photo of the couple holding hands in a field. "The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December. #2020," Taylor wrote at the time.