“Where’s the Love?” It’s at Taylor Hanson‘s house!

The Hanson musician and wife Natalie welcomed their sixth child, a son named Claude Indiana Emmanuel Hanson, on Wednesday, Dec. 26, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“Our new little man, Indy, is the best gift our family could imagine. His arrival brings with it a new sense of adventure and excitement for the future,” the couple tell PEOPLE.

Baby Indy joins big sisters Wilhelmina “Willa” Jane, 6, and Penelope “Penny” Anne, 13, plus brothers Viggo Moriah, 10, River Samuel, 12, and Jordan Ezra, 16.

Aside from his siblings, the new addition has a bevy of cousins to play with including uncle Zac Hanson‘s four children — daughters Mary Lucille Diana, 2, and Junia Rose Ruth, 8, plus sons George Abraham Walker, 5, and John Ira Shepherd, 10. Oldest brother Isaac Hanson is dad to daughter Nina Odette, 4½, plus sons James Monroe, 10, and Clarke Everett, 11.

The couple announced their baby news on Instagram in August alongside photos of their entire family.

“What’s better than being a dad of five? Perhaps being a dad of six,” the String Theory musician and budding photographer captioned his outdoor snapshot. “Baby Hanson coming in December and we are over the moon.”

Taylor told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, “Natalie and I have always kept a love of adventure and pursuit of rich experiences at the heart of our family. There’s no greater adventure than welcoming a sixth little person to our tribe.”

Natalie posted another photo of their brood surrounded by musical instruments, captioning it, “Taylor and I are so thrilled to share the news that baby number six is coming this December! Ezra, Penny, River, Viggo and especially Wilhelmina can’t wait to be big brothers and sisters again!”

The new mom of six shared a few glimpses into her pregnancy on her Instagram account, including photos from the spouses’ N.Y.C babymoon in November and a side view of her baby bump on Dec. 17, captioning the latter shot, “It’s been real, it’s been fun, but … ”

While chatting with PEOPLE about his and his brothers’ latest String Theory album and tour, Taylor said he was “very excited about being a dad again” and that as far as parenting duties go, he and Natalie have “always struck a balance that is embracing the unbalance.”

“You can’t really control the fact that I’m often on the road and you have to do the things that you want to see happening — raise a family, being one very big one, regardless of the craziness that surrounds it,” he continued.

“We’ll definitely have a little bit of quiet time when the baby’s born, thankfully, but the life train will continue to move quickly so we’ll be excited to introduce them to this family they’re entering, which is pretty much on the move all the time,” added the “This Time Around” crooner.

Asked whether baby No. 6 will be the couple’s last, Taylor — himself the second oldest of seven kids — admitted, “We’ve never had a preconceived idea [of how many children we would have]. We just love our kids and are not afraid of taking on a bigger family than we have. We’re just one at a time.”

In a November blog post for Nameberry, Natalie — who homeschools the couple’s children — opened up about her passion for names and the “challenge” of “the more children you’ve named, the more of your favorite names you have probably already used.”

There also came the hurdle of fielding different opinions from her larger brood. As Natalie explained, “I want the older ones to feel invested and respected, and at the same time not saddled with the ultimate responsibility of parenting, or in this case naming. Therefore, I am now in the process of listening and debating and mostly just trying to appreciate how lucky this baby is that their name matters to all of us.”

“I can leave you with a little hint … ” she teased. “Both our top girl and boy choices right now are main characters in George Sand novels. Happy guessing!”