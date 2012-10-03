Taylor Hanson Welcomes Daughter Wilhelmina Jane

"Natalie and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our newest family member, Wilhelmina Jane Hanson," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively. "She arrived on Tuesday, Oct. 2, and was welcomed by more love than could fit in the room."

There’s a new baby girl in the Hanson family!

Taylor, 29 — who is one third of the band Hanson with his brothers Isaac and Zac — and Natalie, 28, told PEOPLE in April that they were expecting again, and announced in July that baby on the way was a girl.

Wilhelmina joins siblings Ezra, who turns 10 on Oct. 31, Penelope, 7; River, 6; and Viggo, 3½.

And in a family of unique names, choosing one for her new baby girl was of the utmost importance to Natalie.

“Thinking back on all the children’s names has helped to give me a fresh perspective in choosing the name for the baby girl we are expecting in the fall,” Natalie blogged over the summer.

“It has helped to remind me how the right name seems to come at the right time and how, no matter how ‘perfect’ the choice, it will only be a part of all this little person will become.”

Hanson just completed a world tour for their album Shout It Out, with sold-out dates throughout Australia. They are now working on their sixth studio album, set for release in 2013.