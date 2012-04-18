Baby No. 5 on the Way for Taylor Hanson

"Natalie and I are so anxious to meet our fifth mini-Hanson," he tells PEOPLE. "As are the four siblings at home who are counting the days to the arrival."

Hanson‘s latest release? Another baby for Taylor!

The musician, 29, who’s one-third of the band Hanson, and his wife Natalie, 28, are expecting their fifth child, their rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Natalie and I are so anxious to meet our fifth mini-Hanson,” Taylor tells PEOPLE. “As are the four siblings at home who are counting the days to the arrival.”

The new baby, who’s due in late 2012, will join elder siblings Ezra, 9½; Penelope, who turns 7 on Thursday; River, 5½; and Viggo, 3, along with Isaac and Zac Hanson‘s own four children.

The family friendly band is currently in the middle of an international tour to promote their album Shout It Out (which debuted at number two on the Billboard Independent chart).

“After two kids, you’re outnumbered,” Hanson told PEOPLE in 2009. “So once you cross having three, having [more] is not such a big deal.” His children would agree. Added the singer: “I think it’s pretty much ‘the more the merrier’ for them at this point.”