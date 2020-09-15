Notably, Taylor Hanson and his brothers Isaac and Zac are the oldest of seven children

Taylor Hanson and Wife Natalie Expecting Seventh Child: 'Grateful for This Fresh Wave of Joy'

It's lucky seven for Taylor Hanson!

The Hanson musician, 37, and his wife of 18 years, Natalie, are expecting their seventh child together, he announced on Instagram Tuesday alongside a sweet photo of the couple holding hands in a field.

"The best kind of unexpected. Number seven coming this December. #2020," Taylor wrote.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, he adds, "Our family is thrilled to be welcoming a new member later this year. More than ever, we are especially grateful for this fresh wave of joy."

Wrote Natalie in the caption of a similar photo on her Instagram, "Biggest little surprise in a long time. Baby number seven coming this December🙏🏼❤️😊"

Taylor's rep confirmed his youngest child Claude Indiana Emmanuel's birth exclusively to PEOPLE in 2018, sharing that he was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 26 of that year.

"Our new little man, Indy, is the best gift our family could imagine. His arrival brings with it a new sense of adventure and excitement for the future," the "If Only" crooner and his wife told PEOPLE at the time.

The family's little one on the way will join Indiana plus big sisters Wilhelmina "Willa" Jane, 8 next month, and Penelope "Penny" Anne, 15, as well as brothers Viggo Moriah, 11, River Samuel, 14, and Jordan Ezra, who turns 18 on Halloween.

Notably, Taylor is one of seven children himself — in fact, he and brothers Zac and Isaac Hanson are the oldest in a family that includes another brother and three sisters.

Brother Mac, who's also a musician, is expecting his first child this month, a son, with wife Nicole, with whom he tied the knot last month.