Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye Is Pregnant! Country Star Expecting Baby Girl with Husband Josh Kerr

"baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring '22," the singer announced on Instagram

Taylor Dye is going to be a mom!

The Maddie & Tae singer, 26, revealed she's expecting her first baby — a girl — with husband Josh Kerr on Instagram Sunday.

"mom and dad 🤍 baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring '22 and we are already so deeply in love. swipe to find out what we're having!" she captioned a trio of photos of her and Kerr cradling her baby bump.

The couple shared the baby's sex with fans in the third picture, which shows the pair biting into slices of pink cake with a banner of the word "GIRL" in the background.

"Thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER 😭," her bandmate Maddie Marlow commented.

Dye's Grammy-winning songwriter husband also announced the happy news on his Instagram account. "@taylordye and I have been keeping a little secret for a few months now. mom & dad already love you so much baby Kerr 🤍," he wrote.

After more than a year of dating, the pair announced their engagement in September 2019, showing off the singer's diamond engagement ring in a series of Instagram photos. "Can't wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr ❤️ WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!!!!!!!" Dye captioned the post.

In February 2020, the "Die From a Broken Heart" singer tied the knot with Kerr at Ruby in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dye revealed on Instagram at the time, "My person for life ❤️ I am madly in love with you @joshkerrmusic // 2.21.20."

"Wife, my forever, my best friend 💍," Kerr also captioned a set of wedding photos.