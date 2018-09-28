Taylor Cole‘s baby is here!

The Laguna Beach season 2 star has welcomed her first baby, a daughter with husband Kevin Simshauser.

“Our baby girl, Tatum Woods is here,” Cole announced on her Instagram Story Friday, along with photos of the new dad cradling their baby girl. “Smitten with my daddy,” the mother of one captioned a father-daughter photo.

In addition, Cole shared images of family members holding the newborn.

Cole looked ready to pop on Sept. 19, when she discussed her concerns about welcoming her baby on Instagram. Then then-mom-to-be captioned a belly-baring selfie, “40 weeks. The end is a real mind F. Everyone keeps asking — are you excited? 100% YES, but also no. Turns out it’s real hard when you don’t know what you are in for this first time around.”

She continued, “Social media can mess with you too. Everyone so in love with these cute AF babies while I’m just feeling huge and really anxious wondering what will this love feel like? And am I the only one who is scared about how our life is going to change? Torn between wanting to do everything in my control to get prepared, but also want to move slowly. Trying to relax.”

“A huge gift in all of this is that I have never loved or respected my body more even though I have never felt bigger, bumpier and lumpier,” she reflected. “I hope I don’t forget this newfound self confidence as life and routine creep back in. I am going to miss this bump of love and quite frankly the things I can get away with because ‘I’m pregnant’. Turns out people are really REALLY nice to you, especially at the end.”

Cole concluded, “Anyway, I am cherishing these last moments before I have to share you with this wild world. The real work starts when you get here, little one and I’m all yours.”

Cole and Simshauser tied the knot in 2015 at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California — with her Laguna Beach pals Alex Murrel and Morgan Souders as bridesmaids. During her pregnancy journey, she kept fans in the loop with sweet bump photos.

In June, the new mom celebrated her baby shower with Murrel, who was also pregnant at the time, E! News reported. “I was on Laguna Beach with Alex and she is still my best friend,” Cole told E! News.