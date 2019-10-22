Taye Diggs Says It Was 'Pretty Stressful' to Have His Son Walker Meet His New Girlfriend

Taye Diggs has a new lady in his life — and son Walker Nathaniel approves!

While making an introduction between his new girlfriend and his 10-year-old son was “stressful,” Diggs, 48, said on Tuesday’s episode of The Talk that it all worked out.

“I started seeing somebody and it was pretty stressful, but I introduced her to him, and they get along really well,” he said. “We just went out and decorated the whole house for Halloween, so that was cool.”

In July, the All American actor told PEOPLE that he had been respecting Walker’s wishes to not date anyone new, but soon realized that he might need to have a chat about his dating life with his son soon — and it looks like that time has come.

“I’ve been respecting that up to now, but I feel like I need to have a discussion with him pretty soon,” Diggs said at the time. Last year, the Set It Up actor told PEOPLE Now that Walker told him he wanted his dad to himself.

But speaking with the ladies of The Talk on Tuesday, Diggs said that Walker has come around to the idea of his dad dating.

“I said, how do you like the new lady? And he goes, ‘It’s good. She doesn’t use a high voice when she talks to me. She talks to me like and adult,” Diggs said, explaining that a lot of adults will speak to Walker in a sing-song baby voice.

“And he’s like, as soon as you do that, it’s done,” Diggs said. “But, you know, she speaks to him like an adult, and he respects that.”

Diggs shares Walker with ex wife Idina Menzel, and the two have been co-parenting since their split in 2013.

While co-parenting has its challenges, Diggs previously told PEOPLE that making Walker the number one priority in his relationship with Menzel makes it “much easier to avoid all of the personal potholes.”

“We were friends to start out with, but especially when you have a kid in the mix, there’s no time for any negativity,” Diggs previously said of their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE.