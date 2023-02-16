Taye Diggs Reveals How Relationship with His Athlete Son Connected Him to 'All American' Character

Taye Diggs is opening up about playing a high school football coach while having a teenage athlete son

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 12:38 PM
Taye Diggs Reveals How Relationship with His Athlete Son Helped Shape His All American Character
Photo: Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty, Troy Harvey/The CW

Warning: This post contains spoilers for All American.

Taye Diggs is reflecting on his time playing coach Billy Baker on All American.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, the actor looked back on his five years playing a high school football coach, saying he "had a ball" taking on the role, which ended after Monday night's episode where Diggs' character was killed off the CW series, sparking shock amongst viewers.

The Rent star, 52, went on to explain that playing a coach drew some parallels with his real life as he got more involved with son Walker Nathanial's athletic interests.

"It really helped, I have a 13-year-old son who is an athlete, so I was able to kind of use what I was doing at work with my son at his games and whatnot," he shared. "It was a life-changing role, I'm very thankful."

Diggs shares Walker with ex Idina Menzel. When asked about co-parenting during a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, the Best Man actor had nothing but praise for the Frozen star.

"She runs the show," he said. "She has a career and she has her own relationships and she still makes sure that Walker is where he needs to be when he needs. He's got the best coaches and the best teachers, and we're at the best schools, and it's all because of her."

Taye Diggs and his son Walker Diggs attend a basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty

Of his departure from All American, Diggs told TVLine: "It was just a feeling that I got [that I was ready to leave], and I just honored that feeling."

"It was maybe mid-fourth season. I don't even remember, to be honest, because the showrunner [Carroll] and myself are close," he continued.

"We'd been keeping in contact, so she had known, and we'd been talking. And we decided how to go about it, and storylines and whatnot, so it was all above board, and everyone was in the know."

