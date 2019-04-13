Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Star Tatyana Ali Expecting Second Child with Husband Vaughn Rasberry

Tatyana Ali and Dr. Vaughn Rasberry are already parents to 2½-year-old son Edward Aszard

Tatyana Ali is going to be a mom of two!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 40, announced she is expecting her second child with husband Dr. Vaughn Rasberry on Instagram Saturday with a mirror selfie of her baby bump.

“I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump. We’re so excited!” Ali captioned the photo of her cradling her bump.

“They say every pregnancy is different and they ain’t lying. Phew! I’m exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry,” she added.

Ali and Rasberry are parents to 2½-year-old son Edward Aszard.

The couple was married in an intimate Beverly Hills ceremony in July 2016.

Ali previously blogged for PEOPLE throughout her first pregnancy, opening up about her superhero-mom intuition.

“It’s so overwhelming, the responsibility, the transformation, preparing for childbirth,” she wrote. “I can actually feel my superhuman gene switching on. Senses heightened, split awareness, nesting in full effect, achieving bra sizes and levels of organization I have never reached before, a drive to put the needs of my child before myself??!! This is just the beginning!”

Ali previously spoke with Parents Latina and described her parenting style as “more laid-back than I thought I’d be.”