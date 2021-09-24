Target's 2021 Top 50 Toys List Has So Many Exclusives from Disney, L.O.L., and Lego
In today's on-demand world, let us all be grateful that we don't have to sit through agonizing toy and cereal commercials just so our kids can watch some family-friendly TV. But without those enthusiastic ads assaulting our senses, grown-ups might not always know about the hot new toys of the year and which gifts our kids are going to be asking us (or Santa) for this holiday season. The folks at Target know this, so they've curated an easy-to-shop list of Bullseye's 50 Top Toys of 2021.
We're not privy to how Target (or even mascot Bullseye, as the list suggests) has chosen which toys make the cut, but it sure seems like the retailer has a good sense of what kids love, be it pop culture, imaginative play, or video games. Some of these toys are Target exclusives, like a Raya and the Last Dragon Land of Kumandra set and Throw Throw Avocado, a "dodgeball card game" from the makers of Exploding Kittens. Others, like the Nintendo Switch, are favorites that are guaranteed to be on some kids' wish lists.
Buy It! Throw Throw Avocado Game, $24.99; target.com
This year's top toys include some familiar faces, as you might expect. There's Barbie living it up in a fabulous new Dreamhouse complete with two-story waterslide, a barbecue grill on the third-floor terrace, and an indoor swing. Barb may just be outdone by the giant-eyed L.O.L. dolls, who are available in a set of 12 (two larger OMGs, six L.O.L. Surprise dolls, two pets, and two Lil Sisters), packaged in their own movie studio with four soundstages. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian is back in Lego form again, this time with a forge to make that famous armor (sorry, kids, this is still plastic).
We're also thrilled to see some new additions to this collection, such as Zoe, the gorgeous Healthy Roots doll who encourages children to embrace their natural hair.
Buy It! Healthy Roots Zoe Doll, $79.99; target.com
While many of us will use Target's Top 50 list to start our holiday shopping, we may also be giving these gifts to our kids earlier, in the name of having a smoother transition to indoor play days. That could mean picking up a jumbo-size Pop It! for fidgety hands. Or we could be setting up this Melissa and Doug Ranger Cabin play tent and canoe in the living room as we reminisce about our warm-weather adventures.
Below are some more of our favorite picks from Target's 50 Top Toys of 2021. Be sure to check out the full list for yourself, too.
Buy It! Chuckle & Roar Pop It! XL, $19.99; target.com
Buy It! Melissa & Doug Let's Explore Park Ranger Cabin and Boat, $99.99; target.com
Buy It! Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Batman Bat-Tech Batbot, $75.99; target.com
target.comBuy It! Disney Raya and the Last Dragon Land of Kumandra Set, $41.99; target.com
Buy It! L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Movie Magic Studios, $135.99; target.com
Buy It! Lego Star Wars The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge, $29.99; target.com
Buy It! Barbie Dreamhouse, $199.99; target.com
Buy It! Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, $299.99; target.com
