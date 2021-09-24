Target's 2021 Top 50 Toys List Has So Many Exclusives from Disney, L.O.L., and Lego

In today's on-demand world, let us all be grateful that we don't have to sit through agonizing toy and cereal commercials just so our kids can watch some family-friendly TV. But without those enthusiastic ads assaulting our senses, grown-ups might not always know about the hot new toys of the year and which gifts our kids are going to be asking us (or Santa) for this holiday season. The folks at Target know this, so they've curated an easy-to-shop list of Bullseye's 50 Top Toys of 2021.