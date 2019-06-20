Target in Texas Allows Moms to Nurse Babies in the Store 'Whenever' in New Breastfeeding Policy

Breastfeeding mothers are about to have a much more comfortable shopping experience at Target.

As shown on Today, a Target location in Weatherford, Texas, posted a statement in their store that customers came upon which states that any mothers shopping in the store are more than welcome to nurse their children while there.

“At Target, you are free to nurse wherever and whenever you would like because at Target, #momsrock,” the statement began, as seen in a photograph taken by customers in the store.

“But, if you would like a comfy (or more private) spot to nurse or change a diaper, please ask our Fitting Room Attendant about our Nursing Room,” the sign went on. “A peaceful spot to take a break during your Target run — and it’s even stocked with some free goodies to make you and the baby’s time there even sweeter.”

“Happy nursing and happy shopping!” concluded the statement, which was written by “Your Weatherford Target Team.”

In a statement to NBC News, a Target spokesperson said, “Guests who choose to breastfeed in public areas of the store are welcome to do so.”

The new policy was shared in the Facebook group “Breastfeeding Mama Talk,” which garnered praise from moms in the group. Several even shared personal stories of times when they’ve had to breastfeed in a Target in the past.

“A manager gave me a free water & pretzel when I was nursing a few years ago because she remembered how hungry BFing made her. I love Target ❤,” wrote one Facebook user.

Added a former Target employee, “They were one of the most supportive employers I’ve ever had when [it comes] to pumping. I got a private space, didn’t have to take the time out of my regular break, and my bosses usually had some snacks and something to drink waiting in there. Retail is brutal but Target was honestly amazing.”

“I nursed in the outdoor furniture section, and had a couple staff members make sure I was comfortable,” wrote another member of the group.

The Weatherford location is the only store thus far that has introduced the breastfeeding rule, but the possibility remains for it to be implemented in additional stores across the country.