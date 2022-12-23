Target Recalls Children's Pillowfort Weighted Blankets After 2 Girls Died, 4 Other Kids Trapped

Consumers are urged to stop using Pillowfort weighted blankets immediately and contact the chain for a refund

By
Published on December 23, 2022 10:31 AM
Target recalls children's weighted blanket
Pillowfort weighted blankets. Photo: CPSC

Target has issued a recall of 204,000 weighted blankets after two girls died and four others were trapped, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and chain store announced Thursday.

Consumers are urged to stop using the Pillowfort weighted blankets immediately and contact Target for a refund of $40 in the form of a store credit.

"A young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

In April, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old got trapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, N.C., the recall stated. In addition, the chain received four other reports of kids being trapped in the blankets, the statement said.

target
Target. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

The Pillowfort weighted blankets were $40 and sold between December 2018 and September 2022. They weigh 6 pounds, measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide, and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover.

They were available in eight designs, including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink.

The announcement said item numbers 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White), 097-02-0148 (Space Navy), 097-02-0361(Pink), 097-02-0363 (Blue), 097-02-0364 (Gray), 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red), 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation) and 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink) are printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets.

Customers with further questions can contact Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to receive a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail or return to any Target store. The brand will also be contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns.

Further information can be found on Target's website.

