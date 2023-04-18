Target Is Letting Parents Recycle Old Car Seats for Savings on Brand New Baby Gear — Here's How to Cash In

New parents quickly discover just how fast an infant cycles through baby gear. From infant car seats to swings, a lot of expensive items have a very short shelf life — and then just end up taking precious space in your house. Speaking as a mom with multiple car seats gathering cobwebs in the garage right now, having a low-lift way to recycle them is pretty much a dream come true. That's why I'm so excited about Target's Car Seat Trade-In Event.

Until April 23, parents can turn in any old car seat — yes, even damaged and expired ones — to participating Target stores and receive a special 20 percent off coupon to use toward the purchase of a new car seat, stroller, travel system, or "select baby home gear," which includes swings, bouncers, high chairs, playards, and more. Each coupon, which expires May 13, can be used twice and stacked on top of currently running sales.

For people who already have a Target Baby Registry, it can even be stacked on top of their Registry Completion Discount. And, yes, Target Red Card holders will still be able to use their extra 5 percent discount on top of it all. All of this is to say that if your child is about to outgrow their infant car seat or you're expecting an addition to the family, this is a great time to grab the big-ticket baby items you'll need next.

Our advice? Once you drop off your car seat and get your coupon, shop online. To get the most out of your coupon, we've rounded up the best deals to score on top name baby gear — many with double discounts to really maximize your savings.

Best Deals on Baby Gear at the Target Car Seat Trade-In Event

If you've had your eye on a stroller wagon, now's the time to snag this highly rated version — you can save more than $100 with your coupon! The Jeep Wrangler Stroller Wagon comes with a UV-blocking canopy with roll-down shades, a five-point harness, and a car seat adapter, so parents can easily transfer their infant from the car to the wagon. It can even fit two older children and all the gear you need to haul to the beach or the park.

Buy It! Jeep Wrangler Stroller Wagon, $217.59 with coupon (orig. $319.99); target.com

I'm a fan of the Graco SlimFit line for its durability, safety, and space-saving potential. (Any parent who's tried to squeeze in two — or three — massive car seats in one row knows the struggle is real). One Target reviewer raved that they can now "have two car seats next to each other and still have enough space for a third person." I also love that this convertible car seat works from the rear-facing infant years all the way up to the high-back booster years with just a few simple modifications.

Buy It! Graco SlimFit 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat, $175.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); target.com

Jogging strollers are often at the top of many parents' wish lists, and thanks to an existing deal, the popular Baby Jogger Summit is now $200 off when you use a Trade-In Event coupon. It fits kids from birth to around 5 years old and has a full-coverage UV 50+ canopy, a generously-sized basket to stash a diaper bag and then some, and that famous one-handed Baby Jogger fold all the parents rave about.

One reviewer — a parent and runner — wrote that they were "absolutely in love" with this stroller and that their child "doesn't complain anymore on long runs in hot weather."

Buy It! Baby Jogger Summit X3 Jogging Stroller, $299.99 with coupon (orig. $499.99); target.com

Keep scrolling for more of the best baby gear to buy on sale with a Target Car Seat Trade-In Event coupon.

Buy It! Graco TurboBooster Highback Booster LX, $53.11 with coupon (orig. $82.99); target.com

Buy It! Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat in Aurora, $263.99 with coupon (orig. $329.99); target.com

Buy It! Baby Jogger City Select 2 Stroller, $359.99 with coupon (orig. $599.99); target.com

Buy It! Fisher-Price Fitness Fun Folding Jumperoo, $87.99 with coupon (orig. $109.99); target.com

Buy It! Chicco Keyfit 30 Infant Car Seat, $175.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); target.com

Buy It! Graco Pace 2.0 Stroller in Perkins, $86.39 with coupon (orig. $119.99); target.com

Buy It! Munchkin Cloud Baby High Chair, $159.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99); target.com

Buy It! Chicco Lullaby Playard, $175.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); target.com

Buy It! Ingenuity InLighten Soothing Swing, $101.59 with coupon (orig. $139.99); target.com

Buy It! Skip Hop Explore & More Jumpscape Foldaway Jumper, $115.99 with coupon (orig. $144.99); target.com

Buy It! Dream On Me Comfort Me Swing, $55.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); target.com

