Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Say Having a Baby Boy After Fertility Journey Is a 'Dream Come True'

"It's like an obsession I never knew could happen, and the female body is the most incredible thing going through this," the new mom said

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 17, 2023 09:25 AM

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa are getting candid about their pregnancy journey.

The HGTV stars discussed their struggles with conceiving during a visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show that aired Wednesday, explaining how they feel now that they welcomed son Tristan Jay, who is 3 months old.

"We went through the IVF process because we didn't think Heather could get pregnant," said Tarek, 41. "We went through the entire thing, doctors and shots everything."

"Twice," Heather, 35, added. "And then she got pregnant naturally and I thought she was showing a covid test," Tarek continued. "It was a pregnancy test."

After Jennifer Hudson remarked that Heather looked "so happy," she admitted, "I am happy. It's like a dream come true."

"I did not think I was going to be successful at having a baby. And I have two beautiful step kids and they're incredible and they made me want to have babies," Heather explained, referring to her husband's son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Tarek & Heather El Moussa make an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

"It's like an obsession I never knew could happen, and the female body is the most incredible thing going through this," she added. "I have such an appreciation for women and what we go through, and it's such a beautiful thing."

Heather also noted that they still had embryos from the IVF process, so they "might have another baby," to which Tarek responded, "Whatever she wants is fine."

As for how step kids Brayden and Taylor are taking to the new baby, Tarek said "they're so good."

"I mean they were so excited to find out they were having another little," he continued. [Brayden] tracked the entire pregnancy with Heather. So he'd come home from school, come running in the house, 'Can I see the app? How big's the baby? How big's the baby?'"

"'Is it a blueberry today? A Banana? What size?' Every single day," Heather said.

Tarek & Heather El Moussa make an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

However, she also noted that there's a little "less love" to give around, especially to husband Tarek, since they added a new addition to their family.

"I'm really trying, but it's hard to balance everything. So it's been a challenge but I do my best," she said. "[Tarek's] really stepped up and he's really taking care of the older kids. I'm doing my best, and I know I'll get back to my normal life, but it's hard right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's been 9 weeks so it's a big adjustment too," Tarek added.

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays (check local listings).

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘That’s My Girl'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos of Baby Daughter Matilda: 'That's My Girl'
Khloe Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: ‘Such A Love’
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: 'Such a Love'
Angelina Jolie and Zahara
Angelina Jolie Takes a Trip to New York City with Daughter Zahara — See the Photo!
Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day
Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day: 'You Are Always Missed'
Busy Philipps Honors Nannies and Friends Who Helped Her with Her Kids on Mother's Day
Busy Philipps Honors Nannies and Friends Who Helped Her with Her Kids on Mother's Day
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Does Daughter Sterling's Hair After She 'Requests a Blowout' — See the Photos!
Andy Cohen Apologizes for Losing Mind After Son Ben Refuses to Wear Shorts
Andy Cohen Shares Video of Son, 4, Having a Meltdown as He Returns from Book Tour: 'Welcome Back'
Amy Robach's Daughters Celebrate the Former GMA Anchor on Mother's Day: 'All the Love Mama'
Amy Robach's Daughters Celebrate the Former 'GMA' Anchor on Mother's Day: 'All the Love Mama'
Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Video of Son Aire Walking in the Sunshine
Kylie Jenner Shares Video of Sweet Handheld Walk in the Sunshine with 15-Month-Old Son Aire
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians"; BRUCE JENNER AND FAMILY 'FINDING NEMO'
Kim Kardashian Shares Late Mother's Day Tribute for Kris Jenner: 'I Love You Mommy'
Hoda Kotb and children Haley and Hope at Sesame Street The Musical in NYC
Hoda Kotb Says Her Daughter Hope Is 'Doing Much Better' After Health Scare: 'Going to be a Longer Road'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOdFKarJLL/. Carey Hart/Instagram
Carey Hart Says He and Kids Are 'So Lucky' to Have Pink on Mother's Day: 'Best I've Ever Seen Do It'
heather locklear daughter ava graduation
Heather Locklear Celebrates Daughter Ava as She Receives Her Master's Degree: 'Such a Proud Mama'
sheree whitfield and granddaughter mecca
'RHOA' 's Shereé Whitfield Raves About Being a 'Glam-Ma' to Baby Mecca: 'She Has Completely Won My Heart'
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/CsKZwUppSZP/ Verified Doesn’t get any better than this 🙏🏻 Our angel babies, just missing Bray 🤍 2d
Heather Rae El Moussa Says Motherhood Has 'Changed My Life' as She Celebrates Mother's Day
To my girl, my most precious girl Lou
Rumer Willis Shares Photos from Daughter's Birth, Pens Letter to Her on First Mother's Day