Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Say Having a Baby Boy After Fertility Journey Is a 'Dream Come True'

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa are getting candid about their pregnancy journey.

The HGTV stars discussed their struggles with conceiving during a visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show that aired Wednesday, explaining how they feel now that they welcomed son Tristan Jay, who is 3 months old.

"We went through the IVF process because we didn't think Heather could get pregnant," said Tarek, 41. "We went through the entire thing, doctors and shots everything."

"Twice," Heather, 35, added. "And then she got pregnant naturally and I thought she was showing a covid test," Tarek continued. "It was a pregnancy test."

After Jennifer Hudson remarked that Heather looked "so happy," she admitted, "I am happy. It's like a dream come true."

"I did not think I was going to be successful at having a baby. And I have two beautiful step kids and they're incredible and they made me want to have babies," Heather explained, referring to her husband's son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"It's like an obsession I never knew could happen, and the female body is the most incredible thing going through this," she added. "I have such an appreciation for women and what we go through, and it's such a beautiful thing."

Heather also noted that they still had embryos from the IVF process, so they "might have another baby," to which Tarek responded, "Whatever she wants is fine."

As for how step kids Brayden and Taylor are taking to the new baby, Tarek said "they're so good."

"I mean they were so excited to find out they were having another little," he continued. [Brayden] tracked the entire pregnancy with Heather. So he'd come home from school, come running in the house, 'Can I see the app? How big's the baby? How big's the baby?'"

"'Is it a blueberry today? A Banana? What size?' Every single day," Heather said.

However, she also noted that there's a little "less love" to give around, especially to husband Tarek, since they added a new addition to their family.

"I'm really trying, but it's hard to balance everything. So it's been a challenge but I do my best," she said. "[Tarek's] really stepped up and he's really taking care of the older kids. I'm doing my best, and I know I'll get back to my normal life, but it's hard right now."

"It's been 9 weeks so it's a big adjustment too," Tarek added.

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays (check local listings).