Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate National Sons Day with Sweet Photos of Their Boys: 'Real Life'

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa are proud parents of two boys.

Tarek, 41, and wife Heather, 35, marked National Sons Day with adorable photos of their kids shared Saturday. The couple welcomed son Tristan Jay on Jan. 31. El Moussa also shares son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

In celebration of the occasion, Tarek shared a photo of Brayden on big-brother duty cradling the newborn and smiling. Another image featured little Tristan holding his dad's pinky finger as he sleeps.

"My boys!!!!" Tarek wrote in the caption. "Happy National Son's Day 🙏❤️ I can't tell you how much my boys mean to me and it just puts the biggest smile on my face to have TWO sons now!!!"

He joked, "Double the trouble 😂," before adding: "In all seriousness, if you know me, you know how much my kids mean to me and I'm just proud to call myself their dad ❤️."

The Selling Sunset star also celebrated the occasion with a photo of her holding baby Tristan with her arm around Brayden.

"Happy National Son's day ❤️ I love being a mama and step-mama to these sweet boys 🤍," she captioned the post.

The new mom added, "Spending the day in my oversized sweats, hair up, Tristan in one hand, Bray in the other…This is real life and I wouldn't trade it for the world. 🙏🏻."

The Flipping El Moussas stars checked in with PEOPLE ahead of their Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower in November, with Tarek joking about how he planned to continue to support Heather once they brought their baby home by "doing what I'm told."

"Whatever she needs help with, I'm there to help," the Flip or Flop alum said.

RELATED VIDEO: Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Baby Boy's Name and Share Sweet Inspiration Behind Moniker

The couple were in the middle of in-vitro fertilization treatments, and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo, when they were happily surprised to learn they were expecting their first child together, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July. Later that month, they announced that they would be having a boy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the news of her pregnancy, Heather shared with PEOPLE that she is excited to display her changing body in maternity fashion.