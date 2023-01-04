Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Photos from Ski Trip with Kids: 'I Live for Moments Like These'

Tarek El Moussa's kids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, joined him for a weekend in the mountains while wife Heather Rae El Moussa prepares to welcome their first baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on January 4, 2023 05:11 PM
Tarek El Moussa family skiiing
Photo: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa had a fun-filled weekend hitting the slopes with his kids.

On Tuesday, the Flipping 101 star, 41, shared scenes from a ski trip over the weekend with his two kids, daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7. The group enjoyed a snowy getaway to Big Bear, California, where Dad snowboarded while his kids skied.

"Spent New Years weekend up in the mountains with the family 🙏 Swipe for the girls with the biggest smiles and the cutest vid of Bray crushin it on the slopes!!! I live for moments like these. ❤️," wrote the soon-to-be dad of three.

"Got to ring in the New Year surrounded by my whole world," he continued. "Couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 and feeling ready for what the year has in store!"

Missing from the trip was Tarek's wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, who is awaiting the arrival of the couple's first baby together.

"Next year I'm back!! 😘😘😘😘😘," she commented on Tarek's post, later adding, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the cutest!!!!"

Speaking with PEOPLE at the People's Choice Awards last month, Heather, 35, shared that she's "feeling incredible."

When Tarek added that they are "at the finish line," Heather agreed.

"I'm a step-mommy, so we have Taylor and Brayden," she told PEOPLE about Tarek's kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather added, "But a newborn. I mean, just raising a newborn and for me getting to just raise a newborn — I've raised Taylor and Brayden since they were 3 and 8, and just welcoming a new little soul into the world … "

And while they don't have a name picked out just yet for their impending arrival, the couple said they have a few potential frontrunners.

"It's down to about four or five [names], and I think the second our son [is born], we're going to decide," Tarek shared.

Heather added, "I think we're going to wait and see what he looks like, after holding him, and then make that decision at the hospital."

