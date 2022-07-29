"This girl can handle it," El Moussa proudly writes of his tween daughter

Tarek El Moussa Writes Sweet Message About Daughter, 11, as the Older Sister to Three Brothers

Tarek El Moussa is showing some extra love for one of the most important ladies in his life.

On Thursday, the proud dad and HGTV star, 40, posted a sweet tribute to his oldest child, daughter Taylor, 11, on Instagram. After finding out that wife Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, is expecting a baby boy, he celebrated his daughter for being "the only girl in the EL Moussa family."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The best big sister her soon-to-be brother could ask for ❤️ Tay remains the only girl in the EL Moussa family which is crazy to think she'll be the older sibling to three younger brothers!" the Flip or Flop alum writes. Tarek and ex Christina Hall share Taylor and son Brayden, 6. Taylor is also a big brother to Hall's son, Hudson London, 2, with ex Ant Anstead.

"She may have some interesting times ahead of her with three younger brothers 😅🤣 but this girl can handle it 😎," he continues in his caption. "Tay will always be my first born and daddy's little girl to me ❤️and we both can't wait for another boy El Moussa in the family!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdevCzurO1u/ hed: Tarek El Mousa and Christina Hall Put on a United Front in a Family Photo Featuring New Spouses After Public Spat Credit: Tarek El Moussa/instagram

Tarek and Heather announced the sex of their baby, coming in early 2023, earlier this week. With friends and family by their side, the couple revealed the sex by shooting off canons filled with blue confetti.

"Baby boy El Moussa 💙," Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, captioned a joint Instagram post announcing the exciting news.

The mom-to-be also shared various pictures and videos on her Instagram Story as well, including glimpses at the decor featured at the couple's reveal party.

The Selling Sunset realtor and the HGTV star were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got a happy surprise, they told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month.

RELATED: Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Asks for Inspiration as She Plans Dream Safari Nursery for Baby

Tarek and Heather El Moussa Credit: Christina Cernik

Heather, 34, recently reflected on how "sweet and supportive" her stepkids have been since learning they're going to have another sibling.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️," Heather wrote of her relationship with the children.