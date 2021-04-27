Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Video with Daughter Taylor at His Engagement Party: 'Forever My Baby'

The Flip or Flop star and his fiancée Heather Rae Young, 33, invited a small group of friends and family to join them for an engagement party in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday evening

Tarek El Moussa enjoyed a special moment with his daughter over the weekend!

On Monday, the Flip of Flop star, 39, shared an adorable montage video of himself dancing with his 10-year-old daughter Taylor during Saturday's engagement party with fiancée Heather Rae Young.

In the clip, the pair dance together joyfully, not able to contain their smiles.

"Forever my baby.❤️⁣" El Moussa captioned the footage. "Feeling like the luckiest man alive. 🙏 Blessed to have the most amazing children and I'm getting married to the love of my life who puts our family first… there's nothing better than this. "

He continued, "This weekend was amazing and we can't wait for our wedding but for now, I'm just gonna watch this vid of Tay and I over and over again to cherish this moment because boy is she growing up fast."

Young left a sweet comment on the post, writing: "My sweet loves ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can't wait!!! I love you both so much!!!"

Tarek El Moussa Credit: Tarek El Moussa/INSTAGRAM

El Moussa and the Selling Sunset realtor, 33, invited a small group of friends and family to join them for what Young has dubbed a "sexy and fun" engagement party in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday evening.

The couple chose to host the event at Louie's by the Bay, a modern Italian steakhouse on the waterfront, near where El Moussa and Young met for the very first time on the Fourth of July in 2019.

Taylor and her brother Brayden, 5 — whom El Moussa shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack — were in attendance for the early part of the night to celebrate their dad and "bonus mom," as Young often calls herself.

"@Heatherraeyoung and I wanted tonight to be intimate- surrounded by our family and close friends," El Moussa shared on his Instagram Story, along with a video of their loved ones.

El Moussa and Young got engaged on July 25 while celebrating their one-year anniversary with a boat trip to Catalina Island in California.

Although the couple has been busy planning their nuptials — including Young documenting her hunt for the perfect wedding and rehearsal dress and their engagement shoot in February — they've stayed mum about when and where they'll be saying "I do," but have confirmed it will be some time this year.

In an interview with PEOPLE's Reality Check in November, El Moussa revealed one destination the couple had definitely taken off their list.

"I can't confirm where [the wedding will be], but it was going to possibly be Catalina Island and it's no longer gonna be Catalina Island, so stay tuned," he said.