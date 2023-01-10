Tarek El Moussa Shares Photos from 'Boys Day' with Son Brayden Before Welcoming New Baby

Tarek El Moussa is spending quality time with his son before he becomes a big brother.

On Monday, the Flipping 101 star, 41, shared photos from his "boys day" over the weekend with Brayden, 7, including snaps of the pair taking a jiu-jitsu class and having fun at Dave & Buster's.

In the first picture, El Moussa and Brayden pose together in their jiu-jitsu uniforms while the second shot shows the father-son duo enjoying lunch together at the arcade-filled restaurant.

"This Saturday was for the boys!!! On Saturday, Bray and I had ourselves a boys day!! It was my first time in years doing jujitsu but we did a class together and had a blast!" wrote El Moussa on Instagram. "Unfortunately, my pinky toe got caught on the mat and it's black and blue so it may or may not be broken… 👀🤣🤦‍♂️ But we kept going!"

"After, I took him and his friends to Dave & Buster's, ate lunch and played a bunch of games! I'm having so much fun spending time with my little guy, it's just incredible how much he is changing!" he continued. "And in a couple of weeks, he will be a big brother again❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

El Moussa is also dad to daughter Taylor, 12, and will soon welcome his first baby, a son, with wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ aweeeeeeee the cutest boys ever. Best daddy ❤️ love you 😘," Heather commented on Tarek's post.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the People's Choice Awards last month, Heather, 35, shared that she's "feeling incredible" as she awaits the arrival of her first baby.

When Tarek added that they are "at the finish line," Heather agreed.

"I'm a step-mommy, so we have Taylor and Brayden," she told PEOPLE about Tarek's kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather added, "But a newborn. I mean, just raising a newborn and for me getting to just raise a newborn — I've raised Taylor and Brayden since they were 3 and 8, and just welcoming a new little soul into the world … "

And while they don't have a name picked out just yet for their impending arrival, the couple said they have a few potential frontrunners.

"It's down to about four or five [names], and I think the second our son [is born], we're going to decide," Tarek shared.