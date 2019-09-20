Tarek El Moussa Says His Daughter Asked If His New Girlfriend Could Join Them on Their Date Night

Tarek El Moussa‘s new girlfriend has officially received the seal of approval from his daughter Taylor.

One month after the Flip or Flop star confirmed that he was dating Heather Rae Young, El Moussa revealed on Instagram that his 8-year-old daughter requested that his new lady join them on their special daddy-daughter date night on Thursday.

El Moussa, 38, couldn’t help but share the sweet moment in a post on Instagram, where he also documented the sweet night at Taylor’s favorite eatery in a series of photos and videos on his Stories.

“I know it’s a little late for a post but….it’s date night with my girls!!” he began the post, which featured a photo of Taylor smiling between El Moussa and Young outside of 21 Oceanfront Restaurant.

“For the past few years Tay and I have always gone to her favorite steakhouse!” he explained. “It’s special to her because it’s a ‘me and her only’ dinner spot. This time she asked me if we could bring @heatherraeyoung and my heart melted.”

Finishing his post, El Moussa raved about his new girlfriend, 32, and the way she has already developed a strong relationship with Taylor, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

“Heather is just amazing with tay and they adore each other:)❤️” he wrote. “I just wanted to share our special ‘date night’ with you:)”

The evening held extra significance to the trio, as it also marked an early celebration for Taylor’s 9th birthday.

El Moussa revealed that they were celebrating the occasion on his Instagram Stories, beginning with a video in the car on their way to the restaurant. “Alright guys, it’s a beautiful night in California. We’ve got date night with my girls!” he said in the clip.

After arriving at 21 Oceanfront Restaurant, El Moussa recorded himself with his daughter and girlfriend at their table.

“Alright, so we are still on our date here, and we’re gonna do the birthday toast for [this one],” he shared. “How many days till your birthday, honey?”

Smiling at the camera, Taylor said “three” before confirming she was turning 9 years old. The final clip saw Taylor beaming as the waiter approached their table singing “Happy Birthday” with an ice cream sundae and a candle in hand.

It was just last month that El Moussa announced that he and Young, who stars on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, were officially dating in a blissful Instagram post.

“After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” he wrote alongside multiple shots of the pair. “I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years.”

“The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her… so I asked her out!! She said yes😎” he continued. “I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man :)”

Shortly after sharing the exciting news, El Moussa revealed that he had already introduced Young to his daughter and son Brayden, 3.

“We’re having a blast,” the HGTV star told Entertainment Tonight. “I introduced her to my kids last night for the first time. My mom, my dad, my mom’s husband, my sister. So, we’re doing it! Very excited.”

About a month later, the HGTV star admitted that he also introduced Young to his ex-wife — and without any fair warning.

Despite the bold situation, El Moussa said the two “got along great,” joking that they were both into the same “weird stuff.”

El Moussa’s new relationship comes a year-and-a-half after he finalized his divorce from Anstead, 36, in January 2018.

The Flip or Flop costars split publicly in December 2016, however, the couple later revealed they had quietly separated almost eight months prior.

Since the split, they have been amicably raising their kids together as they continue to film their hit HGTV show. Season 8 is currently airing.

Anstead has since moved on and married British TV host Ant Anstead in a surprise wedding at their home in Newport Beach in December 2018. They recently welcomed their first child together, son Hudson London.