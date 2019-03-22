Tarek El Moussa Says His Children Are 'My Life' After Ex Christina Anstead Announces Pregnancy

For Tarek El Moussa, nothing is more important in life than being a father.

The HGTV star celebrated parenthood and being a dad to his two children — daughter Taylor Reese, 8, and son Brayden James, 3½, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead — on Friday, when he shared a smiling photo of the trio cuddled up on a couch.

“My loves ❤️ my life ❤️ my everything ❤️.. this picture represents the most important part of my life…being a father!!!!!” El Moussa, 37, captioned the sweet image.

“No matter what happens during my day…I never take negativity home with me,” he continued.

The Flip or Flop star, who is launching a solo project to premiere in 2019, said that he “can’t help but smile” when he’s spending time with his children at home.

“When I have my babies I come home and can’t help but smile. I smile because I know no matter what we all love each other and nothing can break our bond,” he concluded. “I just adore these two:).”

Tarek El Moussa with son Brayden and daughter Taylor Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Hours prior to El Moussa’s fatherhood post, his ex and Flip or Flop costar Christina, 35, announced that she and her husband Ant Anstead are expecting their first child together, due in the fall.

“@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!! The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling ♥️” the mom-to-be announced Friday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding out an ultrasound photo while hugging the Wheelers Dealers host.

“#5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar! 🚌 😂,” she joked in conclusion.

Anstead is also father to two children: son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with his ex Louise.

Wrote the dad-to-be alongside a snapshot collage of their kids, with an ultrasound photo in the center, “And then … there were FIVE!!! (Well … four and a half! Will be Five in September)!! 🙏🏻❤️🔥🔥”

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead's wedding

Since meeting back in November 2017, the couple has been inseparable and made their relationship official with a surprise wedding ceremony at their Newport Beach, California, home on Dec. 22.

“I am incredibly grateful to have met her,” Anstead told PEOPLE in December. “She saved me.”

Added Christina, “We saved each other.”

And while Tarek and Ant don’t have a deep relationship — “We say hi. That’s about it,” El Moussa told PEOPLE after Ant and Christina tied the knot — the reality star is thankful that Ant is a positive influence in his children’s lives.

“Of course I ask my kids about things they do, and what’s going on, and they always say good things about him,” said El Moussa. “So as a father, it’s good to know that there’s hopefully a good man in my kids’ lives besides me.”