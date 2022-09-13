Tarek El Moussa Reminisces on 'Memories' of Dad Life Ahead of Baby No. 3: 'I'm So Lucky'

Tarek El Moussa is getting ready to be a dad for a third time, almost 12 years after his first go around.

Sharing a "photo dump with our baby bump," the HGTV star reflected on what it's been like being a father to his two children ahead of welcoming baby No. three with wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

"This period of time where @heatherraeyoung is pregnant with our baby boy brings up a lot of memories for me," he shared, recalling finding out he was going to be dad for the first time with daughter Taylor Reese, 11 — whom, along with son Brayden James, 7, he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"I remember learning I was going to be a dad with Taylor and thinking about how important it was for me to put my kids and my family first- no matter what- and how I was going to love my kids unconditionally," the Flippin' El Moussas star, 41, wrote.

"Tay, Bray, and Heather are my world and bringing another baby El Moussa into the family makes me feel those feelings all over again," he continued. "I'm so lucky to be having a baby boy with the woman of my dreams. Seeing how amazing she has been to Tay and Bray over the years has shown me what an incredible mom she's going to make and I can't wait ❤️🙏"

Last week, Hall asked that fans "wish us all luck" as Taylor began her first year of middle school.

Taylor posed for the snap, dressed in a hoodie and her blue plaid uniform skirt, paired with a classic pair of Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers.

In addition to Taylor and Brayden, Hall is also mom to son Hudson London, 3, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead.

Tarek El Moussa Instagram

Hall has celebrated how "supportive" Taylor and Brayden have been since learning they would be older siblings to a new baby. The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got a happy surprise, they shared with PEOPLE exclusively in July.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️," Heather wrote of her relationship with the children.

"It's crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when 'the one' will come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being🤰," she continued. "The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been."

Hall said that Tarek's kids "try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names." Brayden is particularly excited for another sibling, she noted, saying he, "comes up to me every day we have the kids and says 'how big is your baby today?' And he'll put his ear to my belly and say 'I can hear the baby' 🥺 My heart!!!!"