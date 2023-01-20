Tarek El Moussa Shares 'Proud Dad Moment' at 'Competitive' Daughter Taylor's First Volleyball Game

Tarek El Moussa posed with pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa and his 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, at her first volleyball game

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 03:32 PM
Tay’s first volleyball game in 6th grade!!!
Photo: Tarek El Moussa Instagram

Tarek El Moussa is sharing special moments with his oldest as he awaits to become a dad for the third time.

The HGTV star and pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa were there to cheer on his 12-year-old daughter, Taylor, in her first middle school volleyball game.

"Tay's first volleyball game in 6th grade!!! We couldn't be more proud of her and how hard working and competitive she is," Tarek captioned a shot of the three shared on Instagram Thursday.

"She had a great first game, it was so fun to watch!! So excited to see her grow in the sport alongside soccer- proud dad moment for sure 🙏❤️❤️," he concluded.

Tarek, 41, shares Taylor and son Brayden, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pregnant Selling Sunset star, 35, shared a sweet post on Instagram earlier this week, praising her "close relationship" with her pre-teen stepdaughter.

"Got so lucky with this one 🤍 I met Tay when she was a little girl and the second I met her, I knew my life was going to change. She melted my heart. She opened her heart to me day one of meeting her," Heather wrote alongside a photo of the pair hugging. "There was never an 'awkward' phase for us."

"Not everyone can understand the close relationship I have with the kids & that's fine, all that matters is how we feel. The kids made me want to have kids, I love my role as their bonus mom❤️."

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Stepdaughter Taylor at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

Heather recently teased the possibility of more babies in her future while debuting the nursery for the couple's baby boy on the way to Access Hollywood.

"We still have the embryos if we decide in the future to have more," she told the outlet, as Tarek playfully acted shocked beside her.

Laughing at him, Heather added, "He did say if we decide to have another one, it just has to be back-to-back."

"Yeah, back-to-back. I'm no spring chicken," Tarek laughed. "I'm going to be 42."

Related Articles
Meghan McCain - 4th of July
Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reflects on Learning How to 'Take It Easy' as She Enjoys Babymoon
Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She's Feeling 'Good' amid Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is a Warrior'
tori spelling, stella mcdermott
Tori Spelling Shares Update on Daughter Stella's Health After 'Really Scary' Hospital Visit
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Her and John Legend's Baby Girl, Esti Maxine: 'Full of Love'
9 months - fully cooked!
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Baby Bump at 9 Months: 'Fully Cooked' 
Sandra bullock
Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's Daughters No Longer Have 'Beef': 'They Love Each Other Now'
Cory Wharton
Cory Wharton Reveals Daughter Maya, 7 Months, Is Home After Open-Heart Surgery: 'Very Thankful'
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Went Live on The 'Today' Show with Some Embarrassing Stories About Her Mom PLEASE LINK & CREDIT: NBC NEWS / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter 'Sometimes Feels Sad' After Using Electronics: 'It's Like Sugar'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Ireland Baldwin Admits 'Pregnancy Is Hard' as She Shares Candid Post: 'I've Struggled to Adapt'
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace Prinze attend the Do Revenge LA Special Screening post reception at the Hollywood Roosevelt on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Allow Daughter, 13, to Act on Camera Until She Graduates High School
Penelope Disick rates Mason's Sneakers
See Inside Mason Disick's Epic Shoe Closet as Sister Penelope Rates His Sneakers: Watch
mariah carey
Mariah Carey Matches with Daughter Monroe During Ski Trip with Her Twins — See the Cute Photos!
Kailyn Lowry Celebrates 'Brilliant, Funny' Son Isaac on 13th Birthday: 'Feels Like Such a Milestone'
Kailyn Lowry Celebrates 'Brilliant, Funny' Son Isaac on His 13th Birthday: 'Such a Milestone'
Heather El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Elizabeth A. Davis poses at the opening night of the Roundabout Theatre production of the musical "1776" on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on October 6, 2022 in New York City.(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/CnXUhPWOPFI/
'1776' Actress Elizabeth A. Davis Welcomes Baby Girl — 1 Day After Her Broadway Show Closed
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnheZ-CqY4q/. Kaavia James Union Wade/Instagram
Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia, 4, Wishes Him a 'Great Birthday' in Sweet Video Message