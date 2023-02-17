Tarek El Moussa Poses with All Three Kids After Welcoming Son Tristan Jay — See the Photo!

Tarek El Moussa is soaking in life as a father of three!

The HGTV star, 41, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Thursday that looks to be taken in the hospital after he and wife Heather Rae El Moussa welcomed their first baby together, son Tristan Jay.

In the photo, Tarek and Tristan are joined by The Flipping El Moussa star's two older kids — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, with ex-wife Christina Hall. Brayden sits in a chair with a pillow on his lap as he holds his baby brother with a big smile on his face.

Tarek stands next to him, with an arm around Taylor, who smiles at the camera, dressed in her school uniform.

"👀👀👀 OMG….I have 3 kids!!!! How did this happen @theheatherraeelmoussa ❤️," he captioned the photo.

Discussing how Tristan made his entrance into the world, Heather revealed she had a difficult experience giving birth in a candid Instagram post earlier this week.

"I had scar tissue built up from a biopsy I had years ago, which affected my cervix softening & water breaking. Once at the hospital I was given 1/2 a pill of Cytotec to soften cervix, balloon went in. 2 hours later I was dilated to a 4. Balloon fell out, then 3 hours later dialated to a 6, then a few minutes an 8 then 15 minutes later my water broke," the new mom shared.

Tarek El Moussa Instagram; Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

"It was time to push!! it all happened really fast. Tristan's heart rate was dropping very low every time I'd push & was staying low. Which was terrifying," she continued. "My doctor told me that we had to get him out right away. I had 4 more pushes and to give it my all & she was going to use a vacuum to help get him out fast or otherwise we would have to do an emergency C-section."

Heather noted Tarek was "on my right holding my hand, talking me through everything" in the difficult moment.

Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

"I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest. Tarek yelled I see his head, push push push. Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already," she shared. "It was scary, but beautiful & I had the best support from Tarek, my incredible @drlisakaramardian and all the nurses at Hoag."

The new mom concluded, "We have been in our own private bubble but today we are so happy to share Tristan and some of our our birth story with the world 🤍🤍."