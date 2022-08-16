Tarek El Moussa Says He Is 'in Awe of How Amazing' Wife Heather Is Doing Throughout Pregnancy

Tarek El Moussa is expressing admiration for his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop alum penned a sweet tribute to his partner on Monday, sharing a picture of the pair candidly posing for the camera on Instagram.

"When everyday is bring your wife to work day>>> 🙌," he wrote in the caption alongside the snap. "In awe of how amazing Heather has been doing throughout her pregnancy. Still coming to work, still working out, and still being an incredible step mom to Tay and Bray!"

The HGTV personality also noted that he has "been getting a bunch of questions asking about her pregnancy," adding, "So if you have any specific questions that I haven't gotten to in my DMs let me know below and I'll use this post to answer them 😃."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, the Selling Sunset star, 34, celebrated a special pregnancy milestone by posting a series of ultrasound photos, giving fans "the first 'glimpse' of [her] baby boy."

"This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special 🥰," Heather captioned the post. "I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat."

RELATED: Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Are Having a Baby: 'We Weren't Expecting This!'

"As a new mom-to-be," Heather admitted that "these things give me flutters in the best way but it's also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible."

"Overall the ultrasound went great and getting a little [peek] at our boy made my week 💙🙏🏻," she concluded.

The El Moussas were in the middle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they found out they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively last month.

In addition to waiting for the newborn's arrival, Tarek is also already a father to son Brayden James, 6, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.