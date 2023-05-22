Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Family Photo with Wife Heather Rae and Baby Tristan: 'Life Is Good'

Tarek El Moussa is showing off his love for his family!

On Sunday, the Flip or Flop alum, 41, took to Instagram to share two adorable new photos of his family amid wife Heather Rae El Moussa's Selling Sunset success.

In one photo, Heather, 35, carries 3-month-old son Tristan while Tarek hugs them both, while in the other Tristan wears baby sunglasses and a sun visor alongside his parents.

"Spent the weekend in the desert (missing Tay & Bray so much), Selling Sunset is #1 in the US — congratulations to her cast and I'm so proud of @heatherraeelmoussa for how she carries herself throughout the season ❤️," he captioned the photo series. "And I spent the weekend relaxing on a much needed vacation...LIFE IS GOOD:)🙏."

The Selling Sunset star also took to her Instagram on Monday to share a sweet photo of Tristan to her Story. Heather carries Tristan, who's wrapped in a baby blanket and wearing camping-themed pajamas. "My happiness 🤍 And in the end this is all that matters," she wrote across the snap.

Earlier this month, Tarek and Heather went on The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about their feelings after welcoming son Tristan Jay.

"We went through the [in vitro fertilization] process because we didn't think Heather could get pregnant," said Tarek. "We went through the entire thing, doctors and shots everything."

"Twice," Heather added. "And then she got pregnant naturally and I thought she was showing a covid test," Tarek continued. "It was a pregnancy test."

After host Jennifer Hudson remarked that Heather looked "so happy," she admitted, "I am happy. It's like a dream come true."

"I did not think I was going to be successful at having a baby. And I have two beautiful step kids and they're incredible and they made me want to have babies," Heather explained, referring to her husband's son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"It's like an obsession I never knew could happen, and the female body is the most incredible thing going through this," she added. "I have such an appreciation for women and what we go through, and it's such a beautiful thing."

Heather also noted that they still had embryos from the IVF process, so they "might have another baby," to which Tarek responded, "Whatever she wants is fine."