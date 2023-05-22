Tarek El Moussa Shares Sweet Family Photo with Wife Heather Rae and Baby Tristan: 'Life Is Good'

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa share Tristan Jay, 3 months

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 22, 2023 04:03 PM
Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa Baby Desert pic
Photo: Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa is showing off his love for his family!

On Sunday, the Flip or Flop alum, 41, took to Instagram to share two adorable new photos of his family amid wife Heather Rae El Moussa's Selling Sunset success.

In one photo, Heather, 35, carries 3-month-old son Tristan while Tarek hugs them both, while in the other Tristan wears baby sunglasses and a sun visor alongside his parents.

"Spent the weekend in the desert (missing Tay & Bray so much), Selling Sunset is #1 in the US — congratulations to her cast and I'm so proud of @heatherraeelmoussa for how she carries herself throughout the season ❤️," he captioned the photo series. "And I spent the weekend relaxing on a much needed vacation...LIFE IS GOOD:)🙏."

The Selling Sunset star also took to her Instagram on Monday to share a sweet photo of Tristan to her Story. Heather carries Tristan, who's wrapped in a baby blanket and wearing camping-themed pajamas. "My happiness 🤍 And in the end this is all that matters," she wrote across the snap.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Tarek and Heather went on The Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about their feelings after welcoming son Tristan Jay.

"We went through the [in vitro fertilization] process because we didn't think Heather could get pregnant," said Tarek. "We went through the entire thing, doctors and shots everything."

"Twice," Heather added. "And then she got pregnant naturally and I thought she was showing a covid test," Tarek continued. "It was a pregnancy test."

After host Jennifer Hudson remarked that Heather looked "so happy," she admitted, "I am happy. It's like a dream come true."

"I did not think I was going to be successful at having a baby. And I have two beautiful step kids and they're incredible and they made me want to have babies," Heather explained, referring to her husband's son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

"It's like an obsession I never knew could happen, and the female body is the most incredible thing going through this," she added. "I have such an appreciation for women and what we go through, and it's such a beautiful thing."

Heather also noted that they still had embryos from the IVF process, so they "might have another baby," to which Tarek responded, "Whatever she wants is fine."

Related Articles
Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photo of Patrick Mahomes Teaching Daughter Sterling, 2, to Golf
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon, and Their Son Legendary
Bre Tiesi Shares New Family Photos with Nick Cannon amid Child Support Comments: 'More Than Good'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZXNJePR7_/. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Holland Taylor arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images)
Holland Taylor Comments on Ireland Baldwin's Instagram After She Introduces Baby Girl with Same Name
Nick Canon and Bre Tiesi with thier son
Nick Cannon Jokes About Paying Bre Tiesi 'Lambo Support' amid Child Support Comments: 'We Different'
kevin hart
Kevin Hart's Daughter Heaven Looks All Grown Up as She Poses with Him Before Prom: 'Pure Joy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Hits Taylor Swift Tour with Daughters and Husband: 'So Fun Being a Family of Swifties'
Alfonso Ribeiro is seen on November 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) ; Angela Ribeiro/Instagram
Alfonso Ribeiro's Wife Shares New Photo of Daughter's Recovery, Says She's 'Doing Better Each Day'
Khloé Kardashian Films Cute TikTok Dance with Daughter True — Who Also Directs it!
Khloé Kardashian Shares Clip of Cute Scooter Dance with Daughter True — Who Directs the Video!
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Bre Tiesi Was 'Surprised' and 'Upset' to Learn About Nick Cannon's 9th Baby Online, Claims Chelsea Lazkani
Nick Canon and Bre Tiesi with thier son
Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Has 'Super Sperm' as She Reveals Their Baby Boy Is 'Brilliant'
Nadia Ferreira
Nadia Ferreira Shares Glimpse into Her Zoo Animal-Themed Baby Shower: 'Such a Beautiful Surprise'
Lindsie Chrisley
Lindsie Chrisley on Having Another Baby with Ex-Husband Will: It's a 'Thought That I Have Had'
Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support
Bre Tiesi's Lawyer Refutes Her Comments About Nick Cannon Not Having to Pay Child Support
Chrissy Teigen on Instagram: "Esti has another bestie: the Haakaa Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Colle. Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Shares Candid Photo of Herself Nursing 4-Month-Old Baby Daughter Esti
G Flip and Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a Sweet Kiss — and Bake Cupcakes! — in 'Selling Sunset' Bonus Scene
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Enjoys 'Date' with Daughter Ava to Judge UCLA's Annual Spring Sing: 'Couldn't Be Happier'