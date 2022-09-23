Tarek El Moussa Pens Emotional Tribute to Daughter Taylor on 12th Birthday: 'I Thank Her'

Tarek El Moussa is full of emotion as he watches his oldest child grow up.

Tarek shared a heartfelt tribute to his daughter, Taylor Reese, on her 12th birthday Thursday on Instagram, noting he was "tearing up writing this" sweet caption.

"12 years ago today Taylor came into my life and it's never been the same," he wrote. "I've been through so much struggle in my life and the one thing that has always kept me going is my little girl."

Calling Taylor "the most loyal, loving, caring little girl I could have asked for," the soon-to-be dad of three nervously looked ahead to the future.

"It's so scary to think how fast time is going and to think I only have 6 more years with her until college," he noted. "There is no way I could have survived those rough years without her so for that I thank her. I thank her for inspiring me, motivating me and making me want to be better."

Tarek shares Taylor and son Brayden James, 7, with ex-wife Christina Hall. He'll become a father of three early next year when he and wife Heather Rae El Moussa welcome their baby boy.

Heather shared her own sweet tribute to Taylor, recalling the moment she first met her years ago.

"Happy birthday to our sweet Taylor ❤️ the first night I met you, you sang me the cutest song that you made for me and put the biggest smile on my face… and years later nothing's changed 🥰," the Selling Sunset realtor wrote.

"It shows the type of young lady you are. You are such a light in everyone's life and are the sweetest, most amazing, loving, witty girl I know," she continued. "I can't imagine my life without you and I can't wait to see you be the best big sister to another baby brother 🤍."

Later, Heather shared scenes from her and Taylor's "girls day," where she picked the birthday girl up from school in a car full of balloons and brought her Chik-fil-a. Taylor posed eating her food in the car on the way to their spa day.

The special treat included the pre-teen getting a facial for the very first time. The duo also enjoyed massages, posing for photos in matching robes.

The day was capped off with the family of four going out to dinner and posing for a photo together, with Taylor smiling widely in a pink strapless dress seated in between Heather and Tarek, with Brayden on Tarek's other side.

Recently, Tarek reflected on getting ready to be a dad for a third time, 12 years after his first go around.

"This period of time where @heatherraeyoung is pregnant with our baby boy brings up a lot of memories for me," he shared, recalling finding out he was going to be a dad for the first time.

"I remember learning I was going to be a dad with Taylor and thinking about how important it was for me to put my kids and my family first- no matter what- and how I was going to love my kids unconditionally," the Flippin' El Moussas star, 41, wrote.

"Tay, Bray, and Heather are my world and bringing another baby El Moussa into the family makes me feel those feelings all over again," he continued. "I'm so lucky to be having a baby boy with the woman of my dreams. Seeing how amazing she has been to Tay and Bray over the years has shown me what an incredible mom she's going to make and I can't wait ❤️🙏."