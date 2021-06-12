Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Father's Day Early with Sweet Text Message from Daughter Taylor

Tarek El Moussa is beginning his Father's Day festivities a week early.

The Flip or Flop star, 39, shared a sweet text message he received from his daughter Taylor, 10, on Friday. "Blessed with the sweetest girl in the world," he posted in the Instagram caption, "Swipe to see the text that I got from Tay at 7AM this morning…"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Made my day and I loved the validation she gave me 'don't worry you're still handsome with your beard,'" he continued. "No better feeling in the world than waking up to some extra love from your babies- saving this one forever!!!"

The HGTV star previously joked that his beard caused "a battle in the house" between Taylor and his fiancée Heather Rae Young, 33. "Taylor doesn't like the beard," El Moussa said in January. "I've had this beard for like, four or five months. Heather loves the beard, Taylor hates the beard."

El Moussa shared a photo of himself with his oldest child to accompany a screenshot of the lengthy text she sent him. "I love you dad you're the best in the world," she wrote in the text. "I hope you have an amazing day at work. And just so you know I'm proud of you in any moment we're together and smile ... You're an amazing dad. Tell Heather I said I love her."

"I wanted you to know that all the things that you provide are cherished and amazing," Taylor continued. "Your work is amazing and it seems very hard so I hope in the future we can have a lot of fun working together. And I'm very happy I got to spend my life with you. I love you so much. Yours truly is the favorite child/Taylor."

The TV personality shares Taylor and son Brayden, 5, with ex-wife and Flip or Flop cohost Christina Haack, 37. "[Our relationship] is in a completely different place," he said of his ex to Entertainment Tonight in April. "She and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together, and I really think the episodes are getting better and better."

El Moussa proposed to Young during a trip to Catalina Island, California, in July 2020. The Selling Sunset star even raved about her future stepdaughter in a sweet post from their recent engagement party.

RELATED VIDEO: Heather Rae Young Gets a 'Mr. El Moussa' Butt Tattoo as Valentine's Day Gift for Fiancé Tarek