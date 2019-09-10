Tarek El Moussa Recalls the Embarrassing Time His Daughter Screamed He Farted in a Crowded Hotel

Life’s a gas for Tarek El Moussa‘s daughter Taylor Reese.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real, the 38-year-old Flip or Flop star recalls a time when his older child, who turns 9 this month, decided it would be hilarious to pin a flatulence episode on her dad — in front of all the gatherers inside a hotel lobby.

“She decided to run out of the elevator and play a joke on me, screaming, ‘Daddy farted!’ to the entire hotel, which of course, quite a few people recognized me,” El Moussa says.

“So I had the entire lobby of the hotel laughing at me while my daughter was screaming ‘Daddy farted.’ True story,” adds the father of two, who also shares 4-year-old son Brayden James with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

The mortifying parenting moments are more than balanced out by the fulfilling ones for the home-renovation expert, though — in fact, he doesn’t have just one proudest fatherhood moment, “because my kids make me proud each and every day,” he tells PEOPLE.

“There’s always something new to be proud of, and that’s one of the great things about being a parent,” El Moussa says. “As you just continue to grow the bond with your kids and your relationship improves … and as they get older, things change and your life changes with them.”

The star admits that he wouldn’t call himself a strict parent and is “not good with discipline,” but he says he tries to be “understanding” about his kids’ “point of view” compared to his own.

“Just because they’re young … they still have lives outside of their mom and dad and their family,” El Moussa notes. “They go to school, they have friends. So I really try to bond on a personal level with my kids so they know I’m there as a friend as well as a father.”

Flip or Flop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.