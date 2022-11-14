Tarek El Moussa 'Crashes' Wife Heather's Winter Wonderland Baby Shower: 'Had to Sneak In'

Tarek El Moussa made a surprise appearance at the very end of wife Heather Rae El Moussa's ladies-only baby shower.

Sharing a picture where the couple posed as the event was being broken down on Instagram Sunday, the HGTV star, 41, admitted he "crashed" the event.

"Crashed my wife's girls-only baby shower but technically it was a boy's party… right??! 👀😆💙🤷‍♂️ ," he joked in the caption.

"Had to sneak in and see how beautiful @theheatherraeelmoussa looked and give her and our boy some extra love ❤️ of course right when I got there they were taking down all the decorations so a photo of us with my mom, sister, and broken down decorations in the background is as good as it was gonna get 😜."

The soon-to-be father of three added, "In all serious it was so fun seeing my wife glowing even more than she already is after being showered with love. Her smile said it all and I just can't believe our baby boy is almost here!!! 💙💙"

Alicia Mink

The Selling Sunset realtor, 35, celebrated her baby shower at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, where she walked into the winter wonderland-themed celebration with stepdaughter Taylor Reese, 12, by her side.

The shower was decorated in a stunning blue, silver and white palette, the same colors which guests were asked to dress in for the event. Snowflakes appeared throughout, including in the lush florals by Venus et Fleur decorating the space.

Speaking with PEOPLE just ahead of the celebration, Heather said that it has been "so special" being able to share her pregnancy with her stepchildren — Taylor and Brayden, 7 — whom Tarek shares with ex Christina Hall.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Alicia Mink R: Caption . PHOTO: Alicia Mink

"They are just so loving and caring," the mom-to-be said of the kids. "They know that I'm dealing with the back issues and Taylor's always checking on me."

"Every time I moan while moving, she's like, 'Are you okay? Do you need anything?' They've just been so supportive and loving," she added.

The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments, and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo, when they were happily surprised to learn they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

"It was a huge shock," said Heather at the time. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

But after the disbelief wore off, the Selling Sunset star was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."