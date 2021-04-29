Tarek El Moussa Says He and Christina Haack Are 'Getting Along' as They Co-Parent Together

Tarek El Moussa is opening up about his evolving relationship with ex Christina Haack.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, El Moussa, 39, said that his relationship with Haack, 37, is in a "completely different place" since the pair split publicly in December 2016 after seven years of marriage.

The couple, who share Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10, have been "getting along" as they continue to co-parent their children together, according to El Moussa.

"[Our relationship] is in a completely different place," he told the outlet. "She and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together, and I really think the episodes are getting better and better."

While Haack and El Moussa have both moved on — El Moussa is engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young and Haack married and split from second husband Ant Anstead — the pair remain friendly and have continued to host Flip or Flop together.

Young, 33, noted that having El Moussa and Haack continue to work together was "never an issue" for her.

"Because it's work. It's his job," she said. "They've been filming for 10 years, who am I to dictate? I am very supportive. We support each other through everything."

In April, Haack opened up to PEOPLE about co-parenting with El Moussa, saying that they are a "united front."

"Tarek and I split four years ago. That's a long time. When there are tough times like these, all of a sudden we're totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day," she said, noting that their focus will always be: "'What's best for the kids?' "