Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Son Brayden as His 'Mini': 'I See a Lot of Myself in Him Already'

Tarek El Moussa is watching one little boy grow up while looking forward to welcoming another.

Sharing a photo of himself and son Brayden, 7, smiling together at an indoor basketball court on Instagram Tuesday, the soon-to-be father of three sweetly called his son his "mini."

The Flippin' El Moussas star began the caption to the photo, "My mini… but better ❤️."

El Moussa — who shares Brayden and daughter Taylor, 12, with ex Christina Hall — noted he sees "a lot of myself in him already," joking that he "might be biased 😂."

"Seeing him and Tay grow into themselves more and more each year has been the greatest source of happiness," he continued, adding, "Nothing beats being a dad 🙏."

Last week, the HGTV star and pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa went to cheer on Taylor in her first middle school volleyball game.

"Tay's first volleyball game in 6th grade!!! We couldn't be more proud of her and how hard working and competitive she is," Tarek captioned a shot of the three shared on Instagram.

"She had a great first game, it was so fun to watch!! So excited to see her grow in the sport alongside soccer- proud dad moment for sure 🙏❤️❤️," he concluded.

Brayden, Heather Rae, Taylor, and Tarek El Moussa. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

On the red carpet at People's Choice Awards last month, the couple told PEOPLE they're excited as they get closer to welcoming their first baby together.

"Oh my God, it feels so good," said Heather, 35. "I'm feeling incredible. We're getting there."

When Tarek, 41, added that they are "at the finish line," Heather agreed.

"I'm a step-mommy, so we have Taylor and Brayden," she told PEOPLE, adding, "But a newborn. I mean, just raising a newborn and for me getting to just raise a newborn — I've raised Taylor and Brayden since they were 3 and 8, and just welcoming a new little soul into the world … "