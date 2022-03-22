Tarek El Moussa Calls Son Brayden, 6, an Inspiration: 'He's Thriving in Life Because of Hard Work'

"As adults, we should really watch how hard our kids work and make sure we are working just as hard," Tarek El Moussa wrote in a tribute to son Brayden on Instagram Monday

Tarek El Moussa's 6-year-old son is one of his biggest inspirations.

On Monday, the Flip or Flop alum, 40, shared a sweet snap smiling with Brayden and wife Heather Rae Young, 34, at what appeared to be the child's soccer game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can't tell you all how proud I am of my little guy!!" El Moussa — who shares Brayden and daughter Taylor, 11, with ex-wife Christina Haack — captioned the photo. "He's thriving in life, more than ever, and it's because of hard work. He goes to school, does Jiu Jitsu, soccer, and tutoring!"

He encouraged his followers to also view their children as motivation.

"As adults, we should really watch how hard our kids work and make sure we are working just as hard!" he wrote.

Opening up about his own childhood, he added, "For me, school was tough, and felt like a full time job. I still remember being a kid starting my day at 6:30am and ending at 8pm after a hard day of school, sports and homework!"

"So… if you need some personal inspiration to do more just remember how hard you had to work when you were a kid. The difference is, when you were a kid you were required to learn, grow, and improve," he continued. "As an adult there is no one making you do it so it's up to you to do it yourself!"

He added that he has "so many big goals" that he's considering sharing with his fans, asking, "So, I still set goals, do you? What inspires and motivates you?"

Young, who has recently been open about her fertility journey, agreed with her husband of five months in the comment section.

RELATED VIDEO: Heather Rae Young Says She'd 'Regret It If I Didn't' Try for Baby with Tarek El Moussa

"Hard work really does pay off," the Selling Sunset star wrote. "And sets up for a good work ethic for later in life."

Praising Brayden she added, "So proud of him, love him so much. Love watching him light up when he accomplishes things. ❤️❤️❤️ and I love you my sweet man."

Over the weekend, Young also sent some love to El Moussa's daughter Taylor for beating her swimming record.

"I think we can learn a lot from kids, they are always so full of joy and have excitement for life, they wake up so excited for what the world has in store," Young captioned the post. "My favorite thing is waking Tay & Bray up in the morning giving them big hugs and kisses and seeing their sweet smiles. I love being a bonus mommy and I'm so proud of them."

She said Brayden and Taylor both "played their hearts out" during a soccer game earlier that day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.