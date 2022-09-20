Tarek El Moussa Reveals How He and Pregnant Wife Heather Told Kids About Baby Boy on the Way

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's hope to surprise their kids with their exciting baby news didn't exactly go to plan.

On Monday, the HGTV star, 41, shared on Instagram how he and his wife, 35, told his children, son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11 — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall — that they would be getting a baby sibling.

"Our little family's growing!! So most of you have seen the way Heather surprised me with the news of our baby boy but what we haven't shared with you guys is how we told the kids!!" Tarek began the lengthy caption.

"We wanted Tay and Bray to be the first people who we told- we really wanted them to feel special so we were planning a surprise but the funny thing about plans is that they don't always go the way you want them to!" he continued.

Tarek explained that shortly after Heather told him about the pregnancy, Taylor was quick to figure out the news later that night.

"We were tucking the kids into bed like we always do and Tay looked up at us and told us that if Heather gets pregnant she better be the first to know and she wants to know right away otherwise we're in biggggg trouble so Heather and I gave each other a look and told Tay that night 😂," he said.

"Tay's a little stinker and blew our surprise 😜," he teased, adding that they decided to surprise Brayden and their parents instead.

"We went up to the cabin where Heather grew up and told them all together- the emotions were real and for a while it was just our little secret as a family ❤️"

Heather has celebrated how "supportive" Taylor and Brayden have been since learning they would be older siblings to a new baby. The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got a happy pregnancy surprise, they shared with PEOPLE exclusively in July.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️," Heather wrote of her relationship with the children.

"It's crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when 'the one' will come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being🤰," she continued. "The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been."

Heather said that Tarek's kids "try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names." Brayden is particularly excited for another sibling, she noted, saying he, "comes up to me every day we have the kids and says 'how big is your baby today?' And he'll put his ear to my belly and say 'I can hear the baby' 🥺 My heart!!!!"