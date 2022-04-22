Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Adorable Family Photos
Though Heather Rae Young doesn't have any kids of her own, she's a self-described "bonus mom" to husband Tarek El Moussa's two kids: daughter Taylor Reese, 11, and son Brayden James, 6 — whom he shares with ex Christina Haack. Here's a look back at their sweetest family photos together
Heather Rae Young and Brayden at Taylor's Soccer Game
Heather Rae Young is a proud stepmom to husband Tarek El Moussa's two kids, Taylor Reese and Brayden, whom he shares with ex Christina Haack. Between cheering on Taylor at her soccer game to enjoying time with Brayden on the sidelines, the Selling Sunset star is a huge supporter of them.
Heather Rae Young and Her Parents With Taylor and Brayden
Young instantly jumped into the role of a self-described "bonus mom" to her then-fiancé's two kids before she became their official stepmom. She even gave her parents the title of "bonus grandparents" as well! "Family is everything," she wrote alongside this cute photo of her and her parents with Taylor and Brayden.
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa With Their Kids on Halloween
Young and El Moussa's family went all in on Halloween when they each dressed up in full costumes. While the couple dressed in coordinating pirate costumes, Brayden was clad in a Spider-Man ensemble and Taylor dressed as a spooky Little Red Riding Hood.
Heather Rae Young and Brayden Pose for a Silly Selfie
Tongues out, hugs out! Young and Brayden cozied up for a silly photo together as they posed with funny faces for the camera.
"It's funny because three years ago, I would've never thought that I'd be waking up extra early to make gluten free lunches for the kids or playing family games at night or even taking dinner selfies with kids 😆 but now that I have it, I can't imagine my life without it," the realtor wrote on Instagram.
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa With Their Kids on Vacation
Young often reflects on her own life growing up and strives to give El Moussa's kids a memorable childhood like hers.
Recalling past family trips and how special they were to both the couple, they now bring Taylor and Brayden along with them on vacations wherever they go.
For one trip, the brood went to Vegas for a jam-packed day of fun. Between the aquarium and a nice dinner, their quick little getaway was one for the books!
Heather Rae Young Walking Hand-In-Hand With Taylor and Brayden
Young Taylor, and Brayden seem to share a close bond, but Young revealed that the process took time.
While Taylor was very outgoing from the start, Brayden was a bit more shy. "From that point on it's just been more and more amazing because my bond with them has grown so much, I can't even picture my life without them now!" she expressed on Instagram.
Heather Rae Young and Taylor Have a Twinning Moment
The stepmother-daughter duo rocked matching black-and-white outfits as they embraced each other for a photo.
"Twinning with my favorite girl in our sweaters 🤍 ready to have a fun shopping day with daddy 🥰," Young wrote alongside the image on Instagram.
Heather Rae Young Shares Throwback Images of Taylor and Brayden
Young stepped into the lives of Brayden and Taylor when she met their dad in 2019. Since then, she's spent so much time with them and become part of the family.
Not only has she helped and supported the kids over the years, but she's expressed that she's learned so much from them as well.
"They are so loving and smart and very very strong minded (like their father) pushing me some days and it's not always perfect, it's very hard some days," she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of throwbacks. "But these kiddos are one of the reason I want to want to have a baby."
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa With Their Kids in the Mountains
Young and El Moussa bought a space near the home where she grew up and built a mountain house from scratch together. In February, the family stood in the snow and posed in the exact spot where it would be built.
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Mousse Cheer on Taylor
Taylor is quite the athlete and fierce competitor. Not only is she a soccer star, but she's a swimmer as well! Both El Moussa and Young were by her side when she beat her swimming record during her junior lifeguard test — and their excited faces say it all.
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa With Their Kids at Their Wedding
Young and El Moussa tied the knot during a wedding ceremony in October 2022 near Santa Barbara, California alongside family in friends.
"I'm just excited to live this life with her. We've got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future," El Moussa tells PEOPLE exclusively.
Heather Rae Young Celebrating Easter With Taylor and Brayden
One big, hoppy family! El Moussa and Young celebrated their first Easter together with the kids since getting married — and it was quite the event! Not only did they have a beautifully decorated Sunday picnic, but they had Easter bunnies in attendance as well!