Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall Put on a United Front in Family Photo with New Spouses After Public Spat

All is well between Tarek El Moussa, Christina Hall, and their new spouses after they were recently involved in a verbal altercation.

On Thursday, Tarek, 40, shared a snap of him and his wife Heather Rae Young, 34, smiling with his ex-wife Christina and her husband Josh Hall. Tarek and Christina's 11-year-old daughter, Taylor, was in the picture as the couples celebrated the child's open house at school. The exes also share 6-year-old son Brayden.

"It's been a rough exhausting week! Bray is starting to feel a little bit better so we made it out to Taylor's open house tonight. I'm so proud of both of them ❤️," Tarek wrote alongside the photo.

Heather wrote in the comment section, "❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you so much baby."

Christina, 38, shared the same photo on her own Instagram, writing, "Co-parenting 101. Kids come first. Taylor's open house. Next, on to middle school she goes. Brayden is recovering well and we are all grateful 🤍. It has been a very rough few weeks, ready for some peace 🙏."

Their posts come after photos of Heather and Christina getting into a spat at Brayden's soccer game on Saturday surfaced. In the pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, Tarek is seen pulling Heather's arm, seemingly holding her back.

A second photo from Saturday shows Tarek pulling Heather further away, revealing that she was confronting Christina, who is sitting in a folding chair on the sidelines.

Tarek was also photographed in an up-close verbal dispute with Josh. Brayden's soccer coach had to step in and split them up, the outlet reports.

"A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved," a joint statement from all parties shared with PEOPLE said, adding, "We are focused on co-parenting as a team moving forward."

After the incident, Christina shared on her Instagram Story that Brayden underwent an "emergency" appendectomy, tagging Tarek, Heather, and Josh in the post on Monday.

She shared a picture that shows a smiling Brayden post-surgery, Christina wrote, "Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is."

"We are all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part," Christina continued. "Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wake up call. In the end all the other stuff is just 'noise,' what matters is the kids."

Tarek also posted about his son's health news in an Instagram post of his own on Sunday, sharing in part that Brayden "was extremely sick last night so Christina took him to the emergency room."

He continued, "It was the right call because he had to have his appendix removed and also we found out he has something rare called Meckel's diverticulum."

"Both issues were surgically removed and he's recovering overnight with his mom," he continued. "He's such a strong boy and of course he told me he's very excited to eat real food tomorrow, he's obsessed with food just like his daddy❤️."