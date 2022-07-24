Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are expecting their first baby together, the couple revealed to PEOPLE earlier this month

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Reveal Sex of Their First Baby on the Way

The El Moussa's will be adding another little boy to their family!

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa, who are currently expecting their first child together, announced the exciting news on Sunday that they will be welcoming a baby boy.

With friends and family by their side, the couple revealed the sex of their baby on the way by shooting off canons filled with blue confetti.

"Baby boy El Moussa 💙," Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, captioned a joint Instagram post announcing the exciting news.

The mom-to-be also shared various pictures and videos on her Instagram Story as well, including glimpses at the decor featured at the couple's reveal party.

The Selling Sunset realtor and the HGTV star were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got a happy surprise, they told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month.

The pair, who are in the middle of filming their new HGTV docu-series The Flipping El Moussas, is due early next year.

The baby news has been exciting for their family, which also includes Tarek's two children, Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. In a recent Instagram post, Heather reflected on how "sweet and supportive" her stepkids have been since learning they're going to have another sibling.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️," Heather wrote of her relationship with the children.

"It's crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when 'the one' with come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being🤰," she continued. "The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been."

Last week, Heather shared with Instagram followers that she's looking for inspiration as she starts planning her baby's nursery.

"So I am trying to get ahead of the game with all the baby stuff," Heather said in her Instagram Story. "I'm obsessed with elephants, so I want to do an elephant-themed, animal-themed, like a safari but with very neutral colors."

Heather shared that she plans to keep with "taupes and grays," filling the nursery with calming colors regardless of the sex of the baby.