Taran Killam Says He and Cobie Smulders 'Trade Off for Long Stretches' of Single Parenting

Taran Killam may play a single parent on-screen, but he revealed his latest role has given him a whole new appreciation for wife Cobie Smulders.

“Without a doubt. A hundred percent. These brief windows of research that I’ve been gifted through having a very successful partner have helped inform that as well,” the Saturday Night Live alum told reporters at the ABC TCA panel for his new show, Single Parents.

Killam and Smulders, both 36, wed in September 2012 and are parents to two daughters.

“I have good kids. I’ll give them the credit. What’s helping me with this show specifically is: Cobie works a lot and I work a lot so we definitely trade off for long stretches of having the kids by ourselves,” Killam said.

“You kind of go into autopilot and becomes manageable but the good stuff you feel you’re missing your partner to share with. We’ve been very fortunate in that we now narrow the work windows as small as possible,” the father of two continued.

“I think it is an adjustment. It’s a very different experience than what I had growing up. But they like us and we like them so far, so good,” he added of his kids.

In December 2017, Smulders opened up about balancing her career and motherhood.

“We have an amazing support system. We have family that helps us out when we need it and just supports our girls emotionally as well,” the How I Met Your Mother alum told SheKnows.

“It’s really about putting the girls first and having to be a bit choosy about work now and doing jobs that you only really want to do so you’re not leaving to feed some sort of ambition in yourself, but you take jobs because you really, really love it and you really have to do it,” Smulders said.

“But always, in every decision I make, my daughters come first, whether that’s a work decision or a life decision, and that’s the same with my husband too. Their also our top priority,” she added.

Single Parents, also starring Leighton Meester, premieres on Sept. 26.