Tara Reid Says She Froze Her Eggs in Case She Wants Kids Someday: 'Very Comfortable Where I'm at'

Tara Reid is opening up about family planning.

The American Pie actress tells syndicated columnist Allison Kugel that she has frozen her eggs in case she wants to have a baby one day, though she feels content without kids.

"Well, I feel like I'm a mom already. I have two dogs that I'm so attached to. I take them everywhere I go. These dogs have probably been to eight different countries," says Reid of her pets Beso and Bella. "Right now, that is where I'm at."

"Will I have kids? Let's see what is in store for me. It's not a no, and it's not a yes," she continues. "I have gotten my eggs frozen, so there is definitely the potential of that. If it is meant to be, it will happen. If not, I'm very comfortable where I'm at."

Reid also predicts where she sees herself five years from now, with marriage on the table.

"I definitely see myself being in a place where I'm excited and happy about producing and acting, and maybe married," she says. "I have great friends, so just to keep my friends close [too]. I don't have many friends, just ones that are my favorite and best, and we would do anything for each other."



"I just see myself going on the road that I'm on right now and feeling content," adds Reid. "I have a great boyfriend, I have amazing dogs, good friends. Hopefully we can start traveling a lot again, because that is one of my favorite things. I kind of see myself moving along like The Little Engine That Could: 'I think I can, I think I can.' "

The Sharknado star also spoke about the "painful" loss of her parents. Her father Thomas died in 2016, and he mother Donna died in 2018. She says their deaths "gave me a whole different look on everything."