It's a Boy! Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert Welcome Son: 'Mama and Baby Boy Doing Great!'

Jade Roper Tolbert has another little boy in the house!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, and husband Tanner Tolbert, 33, welcomed their third child together, a son, early Saturday morning.

"Mama and Baby Boy doing great," Tanner wrote in an Instagram Story update on Saturday, sharing that their bundle of joy arrived at 5:33 a.m.

The couple is already parents to son Brooks Easton, 15 months, and daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 3.

Hours earlier, after Jade's water broke, the couple also joked about the fact that this time around, they wanted to make sure their baby boy wasn't born in a closet, unlike his older brother Brooks.

"You might ask why I've got this kiddie pool set up in our bedroom and a tarp on our bed. And Jade, how you doing in there baby?" Tanner asked in a sweet video, as his wife laughed while replying, "Made it out of the closet!"

"Not in a closet this time. Water just broke. Baby will be here some time," he continued, adding in another post, "Say goodbye to the bump baby. We'll see you soon little man!"

In the weeks leading up to the baby boy's arrival, Jade shared pregnancy updates with her followers on Instagram, reflecting on what it's like to be expecting during a pandemic.

"To all my pregnant mamas and to those who have given birth during this pandemic, who would've thought we would be here, right?!" she wrote on Oct. 23 alongside a baby bump selfie. "Pregnancy and raising kids is already hard, and then add the layer of COVID-19 and worrying about staying healthy and I'll be the first to admit that it's overwhelming."

"I've missed seeing my family often and having my amazing friends around," continued Jade. "But despite all this I feel there is so much to be grateful for, I've been loving and caring for this sweet baby inside my belly the last 9 months!"

Sharing a stripped-down maternity photo days later, the reality star remarked about being "amazed there's two hearts beating in my body right now, my heartbeat being the first sound he's ever heard."

In May, the pair revealed that baby No. 3 was "very much an accident." Regardless, Jade told Entertainment Tonight that she saw it all in a positive light: "Sometimes things come in waves that you don't plan, but those are the best surprises."

Back in April 2018, the parents opened up to PEOPLE about how many children they envisioned having, with Jade explaining that she wants "our kids to be close in age so they're close siblings, and I'm not getting any younger."

"We'll see when the next one happens, but yeah — we're officially not not trying!" Tanner added at the time, also mentioning that he was open to the idea of four little ones.