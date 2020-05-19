"I kinda feel like what's the difference between three and four, so who the hell knows?" Tanner Tolbert added of their family's potential future growth

Tanner Tolbert Says Baby No. 3 on the Way with Pregnant Wife Jade Was 'Very Much an Accident'

Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert's family is about to become one of five — but they didn't necessarily envision it that way until recently.

Later that day, they opened up about the pregnancy in a Q&A on Jade's Instagram Story, revealing that she was 13 weeks along and due to give birth around Thanksgiving.

"Oops I did it again ... no, this one was not planned," Tanner, 33, said in response to one fan who asked if the pregnancy was planned, singing the first bit in the style of Britney Spears. "Very much an accident, and very much a surprise when Jade told me."

"Yes, this was a big surprise," added the third-time mother-to-be, 33.

The couple also joked that they would have their hospital bags packed in October "just to be safe," said Jade, with Tanner adding, "because we're not having this one in the closet again."

Tanner revealed that while they don't know the sex of the baby yet and are undecided as of now whether to find out before delivery day, they have "a favorite boy name and a favorite girl name" chosen — but that could "change between now and November."

"We have two [names] that we liked that were kinda leftovers from last time, so we'll see if we find some more that we like," Jade told her followers.

Of having more children, Tanner said that while he was "content at two" before learning the news, "now that we're having three, I kinda feel like what's the difference between three and four, so who the hell knows?"

"I think three is a good number," Jade noted.

Jade revealed her pregnancy on Instagram with a hilarious family photo, which saw her, Emerson and Brooks seated atop Tanner — the latter of whom was positioned face down on the kitchen floor, holding up a positive pregnancy test and a strip of ultrasound photos.

"HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!!" Jade captioned the post, going on to explain that she hadn't been on social media "much the past couple of months" because she was "dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic."

"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby," she added. "I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close! #partyof5 #babynumber3."