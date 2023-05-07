Tan France Says Son Ismail Will 'Get the Shock of His Life' When Baby Sibling Is Born (Exclusive)

Tan France says his infant son Ismail isn't quite prepared to become an older brother.

The Queer Eye star, 39 — who is expecting his second baby this summer with husband Rob — chatted with PEOPLE at the Gold Gala at the Music Center in Los Angeles on Saturday about expecting the unexpected when the two siblings meet.

Detailing that his 21-month-old is "going to get the shock of his life in a few months," France said, "All he knows is that he's obsessed with monster trucks and cars. That's all he knows. He doesn't want to know anything else."

Still, the reality television star said he and his husband are "very excited" to welcome their newborn, though also "stressed and very nervous about it."

"We're only a few months away. I'm not prepared. The only thing I'm prepared for is knowing that it's going to be difficult," France explained.

PEOPLE exclusively announced that France and Rob are expecting their second baby last month.

At the time, France said he and his husband first found out the exciting news that their surrogate is pregnant around Christmas.

"We were over the moon," France said of when he and Rob learned the news. "It was the best feeling ever. I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears, I couldn't believe that it had finally happened again. It was just the most incredible feeling."

France also noted that the couple already knows the sex of their baby on the way, but they won't be sharing it with the public yet.

They also know what they'll name their little one — a name France already decided on more than a decade ago.

"I always knew these two names that I loved the most. And so thankfully, Rob loves them also," he said of the name Ismail and the moniker for baby No. 2. "We're on track to call our baby this name."

At the Gold Gala, France said it was "so rad that we get to celebrate Asian talent," adding, "It's only in the last couple of years that I've been able to attend an Asian event — because they didn't exist before then."

"There are so many incredible Asian actors," he continued. "We've seen it on the likes of Netflix, where we have shows like Never Have I Ever and Beef. Or at the Oscars, we see Everything, Everywhere, All At Once. It's about time we celebrate great Asian talent."

France plans to expose Ismail and his sibling to Asian culture, and even told PEOPLE that his son is learning to speak Hindi.

"I only speak Hindi with him, so he's starting to say my words now, which makes me so happy," the proud dad said.

He added: "He can say quite a few words at this point. And he's starting to say some words that I say."