Tan France Is 'Hungry for Change' amid Baby Formula Crisis, Joins Celeb Moms in Calling for Action

"We want to make it very clear that parents come in every form, and that we all should have the freedom to choose to feed our babies the way we want to feed our babies," France tells PEOPLE

Tan France is using his platform for good.

The Queer Eye star, who has been involved with Bobbie – the only female-founded and mom-led infant formula company in the U.S. – for over a year now, is joining the company's inaugural MotherBoard in hopes of creating widespread change amid the country's baby formula crisis.

"It's basically a call for action," France, 39, tells PEOPLE of being a part of Bobbie's MotherBoard alongside Ashley Graham, Elaine Welteroth and Laura Dern. "I know you're probably thinking, 'Why is Tan on the MotherBoard? He's not a mother!' However, the MotherBoard represents every parent – the people that we want to be recognized, the people who are providing care for their children."

"MotherBoard was kind of a reaction to what's been going on in our country recently," France, who welcomed son Ismail via surrogate with husband Rob last July, explains. "We want to make it very clear that parents come in every form, and that we all should have the freedom to choose to feed our babies the way we want to feed our babies to make sure they're healthy and sustained."

"This industry has never been in more of a crisis, and those feeling the impact most are babies who are not being fed and parents who are at a breaking point. It's time to get loud for the change we want to see in infant formula – from accessibility to nutritional standards," says Laura Modi, CEO and co-founder of Bobbie and mother of three.

"We didn't start this company to just provide the best formula in the U.S.; we started this company to create a cultural movement. It's inspiring to have the powerhouse voices of our MotherBoard join Bobbie in our mission," continues Modi. "You can expect to see them use their voices to evoke change and evolve the conversation on how we feed our babies so that every parent feels confident and supported in their choice."

One of the initiatives important to France and the rest of the MotherBoard is Bobbie's Hungry for Change campaign, which aims to get more quality formula on the shelves so all parents have access to the best nutrition for their babies.

During the Congressional hearings on the nationwide infant formula shortage last month, Bobbie called on parents across the U.S. to share their voices, frustrations and needs in hopes to "reset and drastically improve the infant formula category."

"This is tongue-and-cheek, but we are hungry for change. We need people to understand that there's got to be more options when it comes to formula and better options when it comes to formula," France tells PEOPLE.