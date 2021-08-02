Daddy Alert! Tan France, Husband Rob Welcome Baby Son Ismail via Surrogate: 'Fully Obsessed'

Tan France says their baby boy arrived seven weeks early and spent three weeks in the NICU

Tan France is officially a dad!

The Queer Eye star, 38, and his husband Rob welcomed their first baby, son Ismail France, via surrogate on Saturday, July 10, he announced on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of the family of three. France explained that the baby boy arrived seven weeks early and he spent three weeks in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).

"Give our son a warm welcome," says France in the caption. "Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he's been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed."

"Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor," he adds, "and we couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives. 🥰"

In April, the fashion designer announced the exciting news with a playful Instagram photo of himself with an ultrasound image over his stomach.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" he wrote at the time. "No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years."

France continued, "Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

On his own Instagram page, Rob, an artist, shared an illustration of a baby, writing alongside it, "We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn't think it was humanly possible to feel like this. ❤️😭❤️😭."

In June, France told PEOPLE, "Surrogacy was the right choice for us. We wanted to have a donor who we felt was a perfect match for what we wanted our child to be, and what we want for our future and their future."

After "quite a laborious process," he and Rob were able to find both a donor and a gestational surrogate who they adored.

While the decision to choose surrogacy was an easy one, the fashion expert said the process was not as simple. "The person that we have carrying our baby is somebody that is wonderful, and we know that she will take care of our baby beautifully," he said. "We see it as, kind of, she's a nanny for our baby before our baby is born, and she's incredible."

France continued, "As far as the donor was concerned, that was a more complicated process, but we really wanted to make sure that the person that we were working with was kind and was going to have the kind of traits that we were looking for in the world [and] that we look for in each other."

France previously opened up about his desire to have kids, telling NPR's Terry Gross in 2019 that he's "always wanted to be a father."

"I've wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children," he explained at the time, adding that "surrogacy for gay men costs a heck of a lot."