Tan France and Husband Rob Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Over the Moon' (Exclusive)

Tan France and husband Rob will become dads for the second time this summer

Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on April 13, 2023 10:00 AM
Tan France and Rob France with their son
Photo: Courtesy of the France family

Tan France is going to be a dad of two!

The Queer Eye star, 39, and husband Rob are expecting their second baby together this summer, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. The couple is already parents to 21-month-old son Ismail.

France says he and Rob first found out the exciting news around Christmas that their surrogate was pregnant.

"We were over the moon," France says of when he and Rob learned the news. "It was the best feeling ever. I mean, it felt almost as shocking as the first time. I was overjoyed, in tears, I couldn't believe that it had finally happened again. It was just the most incredible feeling."

The Next in Fashion host says he and Rob really wanted to give Ismail a sibling, especially one who was close in age.

"We wanted him to have someone that will be his person that he's tethered to. I'm really close with my siblings and my husband is really close with his, so we wanted to create a family where [our child] would have more support other than just Rob and I."

Tan France Joins Bobbie's MotherBoard to Help Advocate for Change Amid Baby Formula Crisis. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdDyLK3r-yq/.
Tan France/Instagram

"We are so excited about Ismail having a sibling, but the most exciting part is that he will have somebody hopefully for the rest of his life that he gets to call his person," adds France.

While the soon-to-be dads of two are excited about their new addition, France laughs that son Ismail has "no idea" what's going on and is far more interested in focusing on cars at the moment.

"All he knows is that there is a car outside with his name on it. As soon as he wakes up the first word is 'car,' and the second word is 'car.' So it doesn't matter what we try to explain to him, what we're trying to show him, his only word is 'car,' " he shares.

Like with Ismail's surrogate, France says he and Rob have a "wonderful" relationship with this surrogate, praising her as an "incredible woman."

"The only thing that's different is that she's out of state, so we don't get to see her in real life as much, but we see her on FaceTime or Zoom," he adds. "We text regularly, and so it's been great."

France notes that the couple already knows the sex of their baby on the way but won't be sharing it with the public yet.

They also know what they'll name their little one — a name France already decided on more than a decade ago.

"I always knew these two names that I loved the most. And so thankfully, Rob loves them also," he says of the name Ismail and the moniker for baby No. 2. "We're on track to call our baby this name."

