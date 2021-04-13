Queer Eye's Tan France, Husband Rob Expecting First Baby via Surrogate: 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

Tan France says he "cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love"

Tan France is becoming a dad!

The Queer Eye star, 37, and his husband Rob are currently expecting their first baby via surrogate, he announced on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a playful photo of himself with an ultrasound image over his stomach.

"So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" he writes. "No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years."

France continues, "Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

On his own Instagram page, Rob, an artist, shared an illustration of a baby, writing alongside it, "We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn't think it was humanly possible to feel like this. ❤️😭❤️😭."

In a September 2019 interview with NPR's Terry Gross, France said he "always wanted to be a father."

"I've wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children," he explained at the time, adding that "surrogacy for gay men costs a heck of a lot."

"I was going to be a stay-at-home dad, which is something I've wanted for many, many, many years. And so that was the plan," he added. "And I actually — crazily, I still want six. I don't know if that's going to happen, but yeah, I still want six children."

In a February 2020 interview with People NOW, France opened up about his relationship, saying that Rob is "really handsome" and "he just tells me I'm beautiful every day."