The Queer Eye star and his husband Rob are preparing to welcome their first baby, a son, via surrogate this summer

Tan France Says He's Had a Name Picked Out for His Baby Boy Since He Was 16: 'I've Always Known'

Tan France had no hesitations when it came to picking out a name for his baby boy on the way.

The Queer Eye star, 38, appeared on A Little Late With Lilly Singh this week where he revealed that he's had a name picked out for his son for more than two decades.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

France, who is expecting his first child via surrogate with husband Rob this summer, said he decided on his son's name when he was around "16 or 17 years old."

"I've always known," he explained. "When I met my husband on one of the very first dates, I said, 'Do you want kids?' And he was like 'Yeah one day I do'... And I was like, 'I also know what I want to call my children.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While the fashion designer knew his response sounded "terrifying," he said he "just needed to know if [Rob] liked these names."

"And he did, so I was like 'Okay, that's what our first child is going to be called,' " France recalled.

Though France did not reveal his baby boy's moniker, he did share that the name is South Asian after his own descent.

"You can take the boy out of Pakistan, but you can't take Pakistan out of this boy," he teased.

France also joked that he and Rob might not be prepared for their baby boy and that the two are "being idiots."

"My husband and I are not romantic, we haven't created a nursery yet even though he's due so soon," he revealed. "We can raise a baby in any room, we don't need any fanciness. We're going to handle it when he shows up."

As for what he's most looking forward to teaching his son, France said he can't wait to introduce his little one to food from his culture.

RELATED VIDEO: Queer Eye's Tan France, Husband Rob Expecting First Baby via Surrogate: 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

"First off, our food, the first food, other than milk, that my son will taste will be Indian food, that's my food," he said.

Earlier this week, the Netflix star opened up to PEOPLE about going through the process to become a dad.

"Surrogacy was the right choice for us," France shared. "And we wanted to have a donor who we felt was a perfect match for what we wanted our child to be, and what we want for our future and their future."

While the decision to choose surrogacy was an easy one, the fashion expert said that the process was not as simple.

"The person that we have carrying our baby is somebody that is wonderful, and we know that she will take care of our baby beautifully," he said. "We see it as, kind of, she's a nanny for our baby before our baby is born, and she's incredible."